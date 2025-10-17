Travel Giant Tiket.com Plans Launch in Laos, Cambodia

Jakarta-based online travel platform Tiket.com is planning to expand its services into Laos and Cambodia, as part of a broader strategy to grow its presence across Southeast Asia.

Viewing the region as a single, integrated market, the company aims to leverage trade agreements to streamline entry into smaller economies like Laos and Cambodia. This regional approach is expected to boost operational efficiency and open new growth opportunities.

While Tiket.com already lists hotels and flights in various Southeast Asian countries, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Gaery Undarsa emphasized that a full-scale entry into the Lao and Cambodian markets will require a deep understanding of local consumer behavior and market dynamics.

Undarsa acknowledged that the smaller size of Laos’ online travel market presents distinct challenges. With only 40–50 percent of the population regularly booking travel online, initial investments in localized platforms may not immediately yield proportional returns.

To address these hurdles, Tiket.com plans to implement targeted strategies focused on local transport options, including bus services, as well as activities and events tailored to each market.

Founded in 2011, Tiket.com now serves over 50 million users and is connected to global travel networks, offering flight bookings, hotel accommodations, and activity packages across multiple countries.

Its expansion into Laos and Cambodia reflects the growing role of digital travel platforms in Southeast Asia and aims to make online travel services more accessible in emerging markets.