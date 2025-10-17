Vientiane Capital Speeds Up Road Repairs in 2025 with LAK 20.91 Billion Budget

Vientiane is fast-tracking repairs on several major roads in 2025 using a budget of LAK 20.91 billion (around USD 1 million), supported by the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, said

The projects, announced by Vientiane Capital Transport Deputy Director Thavixay Xaipaseuth on 14 October, target key routes severely damaged by heavy rainfall during the recent rainy season.

The largest share is expected to go to Route 13 South from Donnoun Roundabout to KM 21, receiving LAK 8.77 billion (approximately USD 418,000).

Another LAK 8.33 billion (about USD 396,000) will be spent on Route 11 North, from Sikhai intersection to Pakchanh bridge.

Two additional projects focus on Route 10, covering sections from Thangon Bridge to the Vientiane Province border, and from Donnoun Roundabout to Thangon Bridge.

Road 450 from Dongdok Intersection to Thanaleng Village in Hatsayfong district will also be part of the renovation project.

According to Thavixay, these projects aim to improve traffic safety, enhance mobility, and repair extensive road damage. Ongoing inspections have revealed further deterioration across several routes, prompting the department to request an additional LAK 4.99 billion (approximately USD 238,000) to ensure complete restoration.

Thavixay urged residents to exercise caution and cooperate with repair crews to facilitate smooth and timely completion of the work.

In total, the city’s public works department has proposed a LAK 279 billion (USD 13.29 million) budget for 2025 to fix and upgrade 152 projects across both urban and outlying districts.