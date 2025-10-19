From Presentation to Full-Service Reception: AiMOGA Robot Demonstrates “Human Assistant” Capabilities at the 2025 Chery Global Innovation Conference

WUHU, China, Oct. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At the 2025 Chery Global Innovation Conference, an extraordinary “guest” took the stage — Mornine, the intelligent robot from AiMOGA Robotics.

Opening in seven languages, she completed a fully autonomous presentation, marking the moment when “Automotive + Robot” collaboration officially moved from concept to reality.

Center Stage: Autonomous Presentation Illustrates Ecosystem Advancement

Following Dr. Gao Xinhua’s keynote, Mornine appeared on stage and independently completed a full capability demonstration in just three minutes.

She reviewed AiMOGA’s journey from early concept to real-world deployment across more than 30 countries.

As Dr. Gao emphasized, this appearance signifies Chery’s technological expansion from “wheels” to a “three-dimensional ecosystem,” where intelligent robots represent a natural extension of Chery’s innovation strategy.

Technological Foundation: Robotics Grown from Automotive DNA

The technology system of AiMOGA Robotics is rooted in Chery’s vehicle-engineering platform.

From multilingual interaction (11 languages) to ±5 cm high-precision autonomous navigation and dynamic obstacle avoidance, Mornine inherits Chery’s expertise in intelligent cockpits and driver-assistance engineering.

These reusable and scenario-driven capabilities enable an end-to-end intelligent service process, allowing Mornine to perform dealership reception and extend into museums, malls, and public service scenarios as a trusted human AI assistant.

Scenario Application: From Demonstration to Real-World Practice

At the venue, Mornine completed a fully autonomous car-purchasing reception process, covering greeting, vehicle explanation, door-opening, and car-machine collaboration.

Interactive zones showcased her vision-tactile dexterous hand and multi-expression interaction system, enabling delicate object manipulation and real-time emotional expressions.

These advances mark a breakthrough in multimodal perception and human-like interaction, setting new standards for intelligent service robots.

Conclusion

The 2025 Chery Global Innovation Conference showcased AiMOGA Robotics’ achievements in language interaction, navigation control, and multimodal execution, while verifying its real-world applications in 4S dealerships.

As a key practice of Chery’s “Automotive + Robot” human-machine collaboration strategy, Mornine continues to demonstrate perceptive, executable, and deployable service capabilities—bringing embodied intelligence from the lab into daily life.

Born from the automotive industry and advancing toward real-world scenarios, AiMOGA Robotics is paving a new evolutionary path for the industry—one that connects vehicle engineering with intelligent service innovation.