1664 ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER ASIA-WIDE ARTIST COLLABORATION WITH FRENCH ARTIST CAMILLE WALALA

A Joyful, Design-led Partnership to Celebrate the Festive Season

HONG KONG, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This festive season, 1664 is excited to announce its first-ever festive artist collaboration across Hong Kong, mainland China, Singapore, Malaysia, and Vietnam with celebrated French artist Camille Walala. Bringing a modern twist to the traditional holiday season that encapsulates Christmas and Lunar New Year, 1664 will be introducing limited-edition designs and upbeat experiences from October 2025 onwards. This partnership exemplifies Carlsberg Group’s strategy to transform convivial moments into radiant expressions of creativity that resonate with discerning consumers yet are rooted in 1664’s signature ethos of good taste and shared celebration.

Renowned for her bold use of colour, vibrant geometric patterns, and immersive installations, Walala brings a fresh, contemporary twist to the rich traditions of Asian festivities. As fireworks light up the night sky, lanterns glow, and the scent of gourmet delights fill the air, the festive season once again unites communities in celebration and shared joy. The modern packaging designs of 1664 Blanc, Rosé, and Brut bottles and cans seamlessly blend the brand colours with Walala’s playful aesthetic, resulting in eye-catching designs that capture a whimsy and exuberant spirit. Complementing the purchase of products are exclusive co-branded merchandise and collectables, including red envelopes, tote bags, glasses, and umbrellas, all thoughtfully crafted to reflect the cultural significance across Asia, while elevating the brand’s premium portfolio.

In February 2024, Carlsberg Group launched its Accelerate SAIL strategy, aimed at driving bold and exciting growth, becoming the most successful, professional, and attractive brewer in the markets, and serving as a positive force in society. Inspired by this vision, 1664 collaborates with forward-thinking artists and introduces culturally relevant initiatives to reinforce its commitment to accelerating premium growth across Asia. Walala perfectly embodies 1664’s design-led spirit, blending Parisian elegance with joyful creativity to celebrate individuality and strive for excellence, cementing 1664’s position as the beer of choice in the region’s highly competitive market.

Rommel P. Fuentebella, Senior Director, Premium and Execution of Carlsberg Asia, stated: “Elegantly unexpected, our 1664 x Walala collaboration creates a vibrant space where worlds collide—pouring a splash of joy into everyday moments and transforming them into meaningful connections. This first-ever Asia-wide collaboration with Camille Walala exemplifies our approach of blending 1664’s French flair with locally resonant creativity to deliver innovative beer experiences tailored to diverse markets. Through bold activations and visionary partnerships, we aim to reaffirm our presence in key cities while planting strong foundations in recently entered and emerging markets.”

Set against the backdrop of Asia’s festive calendar, beginning in mid-October and leading up to Lunar New Year in different markets, 1664 reimagines longstanding traditions and rituals through the bold lens of contemporary design, inviting consumer engagement and shareability.

This cultural celebration will unfold through a series of on-ground activations across the region, offering an intimate look into Walala’s creative process, her inspirations, and her interpretation of joy. The campaign officially launches in November in Malaysia and Hong Kong S.A.R, setting the stage for immersive experiences to follow. A highlight of the journey will be a striking installation in Kuala Lumpur this December, followed by activations in key cities in China, Singapore, and Vietnam in the months ahead.

Stay tuned for more updates as 1664 continues to bring art, culture, and celebration together in unexpected and joyful ways.

ABOUT 1664

1664, the world’s No.1 French beer brand with a rich heritage spanning over 350 years, epitomizes timeless and playful elegance. Our brew is crafted to embody Good Taste with a Twist, ensuring impeccable taste in every sip. Drawing inspiration from art and design, 1664 aims to bring a love of Frenchness and good taste to the everyday.

*GlobalData 2025 research for 2023, based on actual volume sales data in The Hectolitres.

ABOUT CAMILLE WALALA

Camille Walala is a prominent French artist known for her vibrant use of colour and bold geometric patterns. Her work is inspired by European designers, artists and movements and her geometric city murals and pop-up sculptures can be seen everywhere from Paris to Hong Kong.

Throughout her career, Walala has collaborated with various high-profile brands and institutions, including Lego, Armani, and Facebook. However, her public artworks are not only limited to London. She created a major public art project in Hong Kong called “Planet Walala”, compromising of public installations, exhibitions and the first-ever Hong Kong city sign.

About Carlsberg Asia

Established in 1847 by brewer J.C. Jacobsen, the Carlsberg Group is one of the leading brewery groups in the world, with an attractive portfolio of beer and other beverage brands. With over 37,000 employees, and with a presence in more than 125 markets, the Group has a purpose of brewing for a better today and tomorrow. Doing business responsibly and sustainably supports that purpose – and drives the efforts to deliver value for shareholders and society.

Carlsberg Asia is a dynamic and diverse region comprising 8 operating markets: Cambodia, China, Hong Kong S.A.R., Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore and Vietnam. Altogether we have 34 breweries and some 12,000 employees spreading across the Asian markets. The Asia Regional Office is based in Hong Kong.