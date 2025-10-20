Japan Funds New School in Bokeo, Strengthening Education, Development Ties

Bokeo Province is set to welcome a new school with support from the Japanese government, contributing over USD 88,000 under the “Project for the Construction of Hatsa Lower Secondary School Building in Bokeo Province.”

Located in Hatsa village, Paktha district, the new school building will feature classrooms, restrooms, whiteboards, desks, and chairs, providing a basic learning environment that supports both students’ academic performance and teachers’ instructional needs in the village.

This initiative is part of Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP), which addresses basic human needs in local communities, including education, water supply, and sanitation, to improve residents’ living conditions.

The Hatsa Lower Secondary School project marks Japan’s 10th initiative in Bokeo Province, bringing the total investment in the region to USD 870,000 across education, health, and infrastructure sectors.

The grant contract was signed on 15 October at the Prefectural Government Building of Bokeo Province, signed by Koizumi Tsutomu, Ambassador of Japan to Laos.

Japan Continues to Drive Development Efforts in Laos

Japan and Laos have maintained strong political and cultural ties over the years. In the past six years alone, Japan has provided more than USD 370 million in financial support to Laos, funding 150 development projects nationwide, making Japan the country’s largest bilateral donor during the 2019–2024 period, according to Minister of Finance Santiphab Phomvihane.

The support package includes concessional loans, grants, and technical cooperation in key sectors such as agriculture, environmental management, healthcare, human resource development, and vocational training, all aimed at building a modern industrial base.

In addition, Japan contributes to human resource development by providing hundreds of scholarships annually to Lao students and government officials.