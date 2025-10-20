Nam Theun 2 Celebrates 15 Years with Nakai Festival Spectacle

Nam Theun 2 reached a significant milestone in 2025, marking 15 years since it began commercial operations on 30 April 2010.

The anniversary was celebrated from 10 to 12 October as part of the Nakai-Nam Theun Festival, which also featured the district’s traditional boat racing event.

The anniversary’s inclusion in the festival was made possible with the support of the Nakai district authorities, relevant offices, and the people of Nakai.

Nam Theun 2 supported the festival by organizing a concert series with popular artists to entertain the community and visitors, hosting Nakai’s first-ever fireworks show, running an advertising campaign to raise awareness of the event, and providing sponsorship and financial assistance to help ensure the festival ran smoothly and was accessible to all.

“Today marks a momentous occasion for the people of Nakai district. United in spirit and purpose, our community, alongside the senior party committee members, civil servants, party members, development partners, and both public and private sector enterprises, has come together to celebrate our traditional annual boat racing festival for the year 2025,” Nakai Governor Bouaka Keomany said in her opening speech.

She added that this year’s celebration is especially meaningful, commemorating not only cultural traditions but also a significant milestone in the district’s development: the 15th anniversary of electricity generation and commercial operation by the Nam Theun 2 Power Company.

She noted that this achievement reflects collective efforts in advancing sustainable energy and improving livelihoods across the region.

Nam Theun 2 CEO Marc-Antoine Rupps said, “The year 2025 is a meaningful milestone for Nam Theun 2, marking the 15th anniversary of its commercial operation since 2010. For our company, celebrating our 15th anniversary in Nakai is an important symbol of the close collaboration and deep connection we have had together since the early stages of the Nam Theun 2 project.”

He added that Nam Theun 2 and Nakai will forever be linked, with Nakai not only serving as the home of the reservoir but also as the site of many social and environmental programs, some of which continue today in close cooperation with district authorities.

Beyond celebration, the festival serves as a platform to promote Nakai District as a tourist destination, showcasing its hospitality, local businesses, and cultural richness.