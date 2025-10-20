Thailand Tops Global Ranking as the World’s Best Food Destination in 2025

Thailand has been named the world’s top country for food this year, taking the number one spot in Condé Nast Traveler’s 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards with a score of 98.33 out of 100.

Condé Nast Traveler says the award reflects Thailand’s wide variety of dishes, bold flavors, and strong cultural ties to food.

Bangkok continues to draw global attention, with seven of its restaurants ranked among the world’s top 35.

Italy comes in second, followed by Japan, Vietnam, and Spain, each celebrated for their own culinary traditions.

Thailand’s Rising Global Gastronomy Presence

Thailand’s influence in the food world goes beyond just street food and local favorites.

In the 2025 World’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards, six Bangkok restaurants made it onto the global list. Gaggan Bangkok came in 6th, Potong Bangkok earned the Highest New Entry Award at 13th, and Sorn, Suhring, Le Du, and Nusara also ranked.

These results show the skill and creativity of Thai chefs, who mix traditional flavors with modern cooking techniques.

With support from the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the country is building its reputation as a global food destination.

Rising Stars in Thailand’s Culinary Scene

Individual chefs are also putting Thailand on the global culinary map. Lao-British chef Thav Phouthavong earned a Michelin star at Bangkok’s 80/20 restaurant back in 2023, showcasing Lao and Thai cuisine with a modern twist.

Raised in London in a Lao household Thav trained in top London kitchens before returning to Southeast Asia.

His work highlights the unique flavors of Lao dishes while contributing to Thailand’s growing reputation as a culinary hub.