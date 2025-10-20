Wildberries Expands WB Club Loyalty Program to Central Asia

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 October 2025 – Wildberries, a leading digital platform in Eurasia, has expanded its loyalty program to seven countries. More than 3 million customers regularly pay for a WB Club subscription, which provides access to additional discounts on marketplace products and an enhanced level of service.

Until recently, the WB Club program was only available in Russia—where the subscription costs the equivalent of $2.50 per month—and in Belarus. As of October, it has become available to Wildberries customers in Central Asian countries, including Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, as well as in Armenia.

Subscribers to WB Club gain access to a special section on the Wildberries marketplace featuring additional discounts that stack with existing platform promotions and bonuses. This section includes over 13 million products with extra discounts of up to 30%. Customers save the most on smartphones, women’s dresses, and men’s suits.

In Russia, the subscription also includes priority customer support, two free home deliveries from Wildberries pick-up points, and special offers from partners. This fall, the list of WB Club perks was expanded to include a discount on pre-orders for new iPhone models. The subscription service is continuously being upgraded and will add new features for customers in other markets.

WB Club subscribers represent the most active segment of Wildberries users. They place nearly twice as many orders as regular customers, and their average order value is 30% higher. Sellers on the Wildberries platform have the option to promote their products to this loyal audience by independently adding items to the WB Club section and setting their own discount rates. Wildberries recently extended the opportunity to offer discounts to WB Club subscribers to sellers in the UAE.

Hashtag: #Wildberries

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Wildberries

Established in 2004 in Russia, Wildberries is a leading digital platform operating in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, while also partnering with sellers in China and the UAE. Wildberries provides a state-of-the-art IT infrastructure to support customers and sellers, along with a developed logistics network spanning more than 135 facilities and more than 90,000 pickup points across its markets. As of 2025, Wildberries serves over 79 million customers.