Japan to Provide USD 4.5 Million to Accelerate UXO Clearance in Southern Laos

Japan has pledged USD 4.5 million to support efforts to remove unexploded ordnance (UXO) in the southern provinces of Champasack, Salavanh, and Sekong, where contamination remains severe.

On 20 October, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Japan in Laos signed and exchanged notes for the grant aid.

The funding will go toward the third phase of the project titled “Local Development through Acceleration of the Clearance of Unexploded Ordnance in the Southern Provinces,” which aims to make more land safe for agriculture, infrastructure, and community use.

UXO Lao will carry out the clearance work using new transport vehicles, trailers, pickup trucks, and advanced UXO detection devices such as Vallon and Ebinger models, specialized metal detectors used to locate unexploded bombs safely.

The grant will also cover digital tablets to enhance data collection, reporting, and field monitoring, as well as management costs for socio-economic impact assessments and audits to ensure transparency and accountability.

Ambassador of Japan to Laos Koizumi Tsutomu noted that UXO clearance is both a humanitarian effort and a prerequisite for sustainable development, reaffirming Japan’s long-standing commitment to helping Laos reclaim land for safe use and build a more secure future.

UXO clearance is one of the Lao government’s top national priorities under the 9th National Socio-Economic Development Plan (2021–2025) and contributes to Sustainable Development Goal 18: “Lives Safe from UXO.”

Even though the Indochina War ended decades ago, unexploded bombs are still a danger in Laos.. Between 1964 and 1973, over two million tonnes of bombs were dropped on the country, with about 30 percent failing to detonate, contaminating vast areas and leaving a deadly legacy.

Other Key Contributions From Japan



Japan’s support extends beyond just UXO clearance. On 15 October, Japan contributed over USD 88,000 under the “Project for the Construction of Hatsa Lower Secondary School Building in Bokeo Province.”

The new school in Hatsa village, Paktha district, will provide classrooms, restrooms, and furniture to create a better learning environment for students and teachers.

Separately, on 8 August, Japan also provided another donation worth JPY 1.5 billion (approximately USD 10.5 million) in road and bridge repair machinery to Laos under the 2023 Economic and Social Development Programme.

The assistance followed a request from the Ministry of Public Works and Transport for heavy equipment to enhance road maintenance and improve long-term infrastructure resilience.

The donated machinery will be distributed among three state enterprises to support surveying, upgrading, and maintenance works. The aid builds on Japan’s earlier grant of JPY 800 million (about USD 5.6 million) for road repairs after natural disasters.