Laos Joins Global Fight Against Cybercrime as President Thongloun Heads to UN Convention in Vietnam

Laos is set to deepen its commitment to fighting cybercrime by signing the United Nations Convention on Countering Cybercrime at a high-profile ceremony in Hanoi from 24 to 26 October. President Thongloun Sisoulith will attend the event as Guest of Honor, underscoring the importance the government places on strengthening digital security.

The signing event, jointly organized by Vietnam and the United Nations, will bring together regional leaders and global officials to formalize a new international framework designed to enhance cooperation and coordination in combating cyber threats.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security General Vilay Lakhamphong will sign the Convention on behalf of Laos, marking a crucial step toward strengthening the country’s legal and operational tools against increasingly sophisticated cybercrime.

The Convention, developed through global negotiations since 2021, aims to facilitate timely information-sharing, joint investigations, and unified responses to cyber offenses that endanger national security, economic stability, and public trust.

Impersonation Scams Threaten Lao Society

Laos has long faced challenges from cybercrime, and the government has been actively working to prevent significant financial and property losses by urging residents to stay cautious and remain alert to all types of scams.

One of the most common issues in Lao society involves fake accounts impersonating trusted sources and media outlets. Well-known news pages such as Laopatthana, Tholakhong, Laotian Times, and Laopost have all been targeted.

By mimicking these reputable pages, scammers attract many followers, making it easier to deceive people by appearing legitimate. These fake accounts typically repost genuine news from the original sources initially to gain credibility before promoting counterfeit products, fake giveaways, or fraudulent donation requests.

Even national institutions like Lao Airlines and Lao Telecom have been impersonated. With nearly 87 percent of the population connected online, these scams spread rapidly, particularly affecting older users.

Golden Triangle Scam Ring Busted

The problem extends beyond fake pages. The Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Bokeo Province has become a hotspot for cybercrime activities.

In July, Lao and Vietnamese authorities launched a crackdown on a cross-border scam that defrauded hundreds of Vietnamese citizens. A total of 59 Vietnamese nationals were arrested across the Golden Triangle, Wattay International Airport, and the Tay Trang Border Gate. Authorities seized mobile phones, computers, SIM cards, passports, cash, and pre-written scam scripts.

The fraud ring operated a fake investment platform called ATFX, promising daily returns of up to 24 percent. Scammers posed as successful investors to lure victims, then blocked withdrawals or used private messages and sensitive images to extort money.

The group operated like a tech company, using encryption, artificial intelligence, and digital tools to conceal their identities. Vietnam has charged 38 suspects with fraud, carrying sentences of up to life imprisonment, while all 59 suspects and evidence have been transferred for further investigation.

To address the growing problem, the Ministry of Public Security issued a nationwide warning on September 30 about online scams targeting individuals, businesses, and foreigners through social media and messaging apps.

Victims are advised to contact their banks, gather evidence, and report cases to the police. Authorities also stressed that anyone assisting fraudsters in any way faces criminal prosecution. Citizens are urged to verify sources carefully, avoid suspicious links, and report fake pages promptly.