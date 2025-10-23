MEV Company Appointed as Official Distributor of ICAUR In Laos

MEV Company has officially signed a distributorship agreement for ICAUR by holding a signing ceremony with Houng Ah Loun Import-Export And Transport Co., Ltd.

The signing event took place on 20 October, and was attended by executives from both companies, including Souksamone Sihathep, CEO and President of MEV Company, and Sisavanh Mayongseun, President of Houng Ah Loun Import-Export And Transport Co., Ltd.

Under this partnership, MEV Company will serve as the official distributor of ICAUR in Vientiane Capital and Savannakhet Province. The collaboration aims to expand service networks, meet growing demand for new energy vehicles, and establish higher standards for electric vehicle services in Laos.

Souksamone Sihathep highlighted the importance of the partnership, stating it would broaden access to high-quality electric vehicles and reinforce MEV’s commitment to excellent customer service.

Sisavanh Mayongseun confirmed the cooperation would support service quality and benefit customers, while also promoting the expansion of ICAUR in Laos.

Through this partnership, MEV and Houng Ah Loun Import-Export And Transport Co., Ltd aim to introduce eco-friendly, world-class electric vehicles to the Lao market, ensuring quality after-sales service and environmental sustainability for the Lao people.