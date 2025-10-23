Vientiane to Deploy Over 2,000 Police Officers for That Luang Festival

Vientiane authorities will deploy more than 2,000 police officers to ensure safety and order during the That Luang Festival 2025, taking place from 1–5 November at That Luang and the Lao-ITECC Exhibition Center.

According to the Subcommittee on Security, 2,015 officers will be assigned to key areas. One group will be stationed at the festival sites, while another will manage traffic across the capital.

Additional officers will patrol major intersections, checkpoints, and all nine Metropolitan Police Stations to respond quickly to emergencies and keep traffic flowing smoothly.

Police have urged residents, vendors, and visitors to follow festival regulations, protect personal belongings, and use only designated parking areas to avoid congestion and theft.

Authorities also advised festivalgoers to check electrical systems before leaving home, avoid carrying large sums of money, and label children’s bags with parent contact details.

The use of weapons, explosives, fireworks, sky lanterns, and other banned items is strictly prohibited, except by authorized personnel. Drone operators must register with the organizing committee before flying over festival zones.

Officials say the security plan aims to ensure a safe, orderly, and enjoyable celebration while honoring Laos’ cultural heritage.