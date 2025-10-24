BW Nexus Pte. Ltd. Announces Acquisition of C&B Inc. to Drive Innovation and Service Enhancement

SINGAPORE, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — BW Nexus Pte. Ltd, a leading technology solutions provider, is pleased to announce the acquisition of C&B inc., a licensed payment remittance company known for its reliable and customer-centric cross-border transfer services.

This acquisition marks an important step in BW Nexus Pte. Ltd’s ongoing efforts to enhance financial technology innovation and strengthen its presence in the digital payment ecosystem. By combining C&B Inc.’s industry expertise with BW Nexus Pte. Ltd’s technology capabilities, the collaboration aims to deliver faster, more secure, and more seamless remittance experiences for customers.

As part of this integration, BW Nexus Pte. Ltd will focus on enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience through:

Implementation of eKYC (electronic Know Your Customer) systems to streamline onboarding and improve compliance,

Deployment of automated transaction monitoring for greater accuracy and faster processing,

Digital platform upgrades to enable real-time tracking and improved transparency, and

Enhanced cybersecurity measures to safeguard user data and transactions.

Importantly, C&B Inc. will continue to operate independently under its existing brand and team. There will be no changes to its current services or operations, ensuring a seamless experience for all customers.

This acquisition is focused solely on strengthening C&B Inc.’s capabilities and does not affect other businesses under BW Nexus Pte. Ltd. Each service continues to operate separately with distinct teams and regulatory frameworks.

The acquisition was completed on October 10, 2025, and BW Nexus Pte. Ltd. has officially submitted the changes to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau.

About BW Nexus Pte. Ltd

BW Nexus Pte. Ltd is a technology solutions company specializing in digital infrastructure, AI, fintech innovation. With a focus on innovation and customer experience, the company delivers scalable, secure, and efficient technology solutions for businesses and consumers across Asia.

About C&B Inc.

C&B Inc. is a licensed Type II Funds Transfer Service Provider (Registration No. 00054 L, Kano Local Finance Bureau Director) payment remittance provider holding secure and affordable international money transfer services. The company has built a strong reputation for compliance, transparency, and customer trust. www.Oneremit.co.jp

