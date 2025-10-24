HUHHOT, China, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The third Yili Cultural Diversity Week successfully concluded on October 24, 2025. Themed “Hearts in Harmony, Futures in Symphony,” the event forged a global cultural bond through a series of innovative activities. These included a multilingual virtual chorus of the company anthem, a cross-time-zone photography contest offering diverse glimpses into local contexts, and interactive sessions exploring different cultural traditions — all designed to strengthen connections among employees across continents. Via music and imagery, the event not only conveyed the emotional power of cultural harmony but also drove team cohesion and cross-regional collaboration.



Cultural Diversity and Inclusion Energizes Organizational Momentum and Injects Fresh Vitality into Yili’s Global Expansion

As a dairy player that ranks among the world’s top five and leads Asia for 12 consecutive years, Yili has established a production, R&D, and sales network spanning over 60 countries and regions. In its global expansion, Yili recognizes cultural diversity and inclusion as a cornerstone for corporate sustainability. In 2020, the company upgraded its corporate culture to version 5.0, integrating “Respect” into its core values alongside “Excellence, Accountability, Innovation, and Win-Win” to foster a globally inclusive environment.

Guided by the core value of “Respect,” Yili has systematically advanced localization in overseas markets. This is achieved by enhancing organizational vitality through employee care, workplace improvement, and shared cultural activities, as well as pursuing deeper social acceptance through proactive engagement in local customs and community welfare programs. The corporate culture has thus evolved beyond a “soft narrative” for internal management to become a “hard power” that drives efficient operations and regional market expansion.

This cultural strategy has yielded tangible results across Yili’s overseas operations. In Thailand, the local subsidiary has secured recognition from the country’s Ministry of Labour for three consecutive years for stable and harmonious labor relations. In Indonesia, through charity events like “Help Millions of Children Realize Dreams” and deep localization efforts, Yili stands as the only Chinese enterprise honored with a Special Award for Bisnis Indonesia Corporate Social Responsibility Awards (BISRA). The New Zealand subsidiary has received multiple awards such as the Great Workplace Award and the Award for Investment Between China and New Zealand, establishing a benchmark for cross-cultural cooperation. These have boosted Yili’s global reputation and built trust for its further expansion.

By advancing cultural diversity and inclusion, Yili is transforming cultural consensus into corporate vitality and shared values into business momentum, thereby reinforcing its global competitiveness. While continuing developing products that meet global consumers’ expectations for a healthier life, Yili uses culture as a bridge to explore a sustainable path for “going global” and “growing locally.” This path offers a replicable model for Chinese brands on their global journeys.