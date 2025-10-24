From One Online Classroom to 400,000 Families: WuKong Education Marks Its 9th Anniversary with a Growing Global Vision

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WuKong turns nine! WuKong Education began its journey with a strong belief in the power of Chinese language education, overcoming geographical boundaries to connect with 118 countries and 400,000 families worldwide.

Rooted in its mission to promote Chinese language learning, WuKong has gradually built a multidisciplinary learning ecosystem that today covers Chinese, Math, and English (ELA). As the team continues to grow and WuKong serves new families every day around the world, the mission remains the same: to help every child, no matter where they are, find confidence and joy in learning.

A Highlight: Igniting Passion, Unlocking Potential

Living in Manchester, UK, Lily always wished her daughter could learn Chinese. However, growing up in an English-speaking environment, her daughter had almost no exposure to the language. When her daughter’s grandmother greeted her in Chinese during a video call, the only response was a shy smile. In that moment, Lily felt a pang of sadness: she feared her child would drift further away from the language of home.

For Lily, Chinese was more than just a language; it was a link to her homeland, her family, and her own identity. She tried various methods: driving two hours each week to send her child to Chinese school and enrolling in online courses, but these efforts fell short,the lessons being dull and the age gap among students too large, leaving her child with less interest than before. That was until she discovered WuKong Chinese. During a trial lesson, Lily saw her daughter’s eyes light up, the first time she saw her daughter genuinely engage with Chinese.

In just a few months, her daughter began recognizing characters, telling short Chinese stories, and even saying “Thank you, Mom” and “I love you” in Chinese at the dinner table. This was a huge step in reconnecting their family, culture, and emotions.

These kinds of stories unfold every day in 118 countries and 400,000 families around the world, collectively illustrating WuKong Education’s original mission and vision: to make high-quality education accessible without geographic limits and to ensure every child is seen, inspired, and empowered.

Nine Years of Global Impact in Education

Founded in 2016 with the mission to “make children fall in love with Chinese,” WuKong Education began its journey in New Zealand. Through innovative educational models, WuKong not only won the New Kiwi Entrepreneurship Award but also attracted investment from internationally renowned VCs, marking its first step toward global expansion.

After nine years of relentless growth, WuKong Education has now spread its reach to 118 countries, served over 400,000 families, and gathered more than 4,500 exceptional teachers. In 2024, WuKong Education earned the prestigious Cognia® International Education Quality Accreditation, a top accreditor in the industry, securing its place among the world’s top educational institutions. In response to the growing demand for a comprehensive curriculum, WuKong Education has expanded from its professional Chinese courses to a full-service education platform, including WuKong Chinese, WuKong Math, and WuKong English (ELA), evolving from an “overseas Chinese education expert” to a “global family education partner.”

Innovative Curriculum System: Addressing Pain Points, Empowering the Future

To empower children for the future, WuKong Education focuses on fostering intrinsic motivation for learning, cultivating an investigative spirit, and enhancing international competitiveness. The curriculum is built on the core values of innovation and holistic education. WuKong Education analyzes the cognitive development and learning habits of children from different age groups overseas, merging advanced educational theories with real-world teaching scenarios. The result is a comprehensive curriculum system covering Chinese, Math, and English, which is continuously iterated to meet diverse learning needs:

WuKong Chinese

Focuses on enhancing listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills, helping children confidently express themselves in Chinese while deeply understanding the language and developing a strong appreciation for Chinese culture.

WuKong Math

Centers on developing logical thinking, problem-solving, and innovative abilities. Through modeling training and expanding thinking, it helps children build a rigorous mathematical understanding and fosters a passion for math.

WuKong English (ELA)

Strengthens reading and writing skills while promoting critical thinking and a global perspective in a multicultural context.

Today, WuKong’s educational products go beyond language instruction or skill development. By incorporating project-based learning (PBL) and other approaches, it encourages children to construct knowledge independently, explore the unknown, and apply what they’ve learned in real-world contexts. This approach builds confidence, supports cultural integration, and prepares children to become future citizens with global perspectives and lifelong learning capabilities.

Commitment to Responsibility and Future Outlook: Strengthening Ecosystem, Enabling Global Access

For nine years, WuKong Education has remained steadfast in the belief that education is not just about transferring knowledge, but about using language as a bridge to understanding the world and shaping the way we think to drive growth and success.

Throughout its journey in expanding its global presence, WuKong Education has consistently demonstrated its commitment to social responsibility. Through initiatives like the “Global Reading Month,” WuKong has donated over 20,000 books to children in regions such as Indonesia and Bali, opening their eyes to a larger world through reading.

Now, standing at the threshold of its tenth year, WuKong Education is poised to broaden its vision and continue to move forward with unwavering faith.

Building a Global Multidisciplinary Learning Ecosystem

From Chinese to Math and English (ELA), WuKong continues to refine its multidisciplinary approach, creating a learning system that is both systematic and inclusive. In the intersection of different cultures, every child can grow, explore, and shine at their own pace.

Leveraging Technology to Make Education More Equal

WuKong Education will continue to invest in curriculum development and teacher training, incorporating AI-powered learning systems to remove geographic barriers and better meet children’s learning needs. The mission of technology is not to replace teachers, but to enable great teachers to reach more children.

Advancing Global Localization and Educational Philanthropy

WuKong Education will deepen its global localization strategy, ensuring that families from different countries and cultures can receive understanding and support in their familiar contexts. At the same time, it will continue to expand the reach of educational philanthropy, ensuring that every child has access to quality learning opportunities as a fundamental right.

For nine years, WuKong has invested in curriculum development and teacher training, introduced AI-powered teaching systems, and employed more scientific and personalized methods to ignite learning passion. Through its global localization strategy, WuKong has blended advanced educational concepts with diverse cultural contexts, ensuring that education transcends borders and lights up the path to confidence and achievement for every child. WuKong Education will continue its journey with global families, using the power of technology and the heart of education, so that children around the world can share their confident faces, determined eyes, and radiant smiles.

About WuKong Education

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, WuKong Education is the premier online education provider for students aged 3 to 18, offering three core programs: WuKong Chinese, WuKong Math, and WuKong English (ELA).

WuKong Education is committed to igniting learners’ lifelong passion for learning. With an expert content development team, top-tier teachers, high-quality courses, and attentive VIP services, WuKong Education has become the trusted choice for over 400,000 families worldwide.