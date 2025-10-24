Lao Ambassador Appointed as Personal Representative of President Thongloun to Francophonie

On 21 October, Kalamoungkhoune Souphanouvong, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Laos to France, presented his credentials to Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary-General of the International Organization of La Francophonie.

Following the presentation, Kalamoungkhoune will officially serve as the Personal Representative of Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith to the organization, headquartered in Paris.

During the ceremony, the Lao ambassador expressed gratitude for the organization’s past assistance and cooperation with Laos, and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to multilateral relations.

In response, Secretary-General Mushikiwabo thanked Thongloun for leading the Lao delegation to the 2024 Francophonie Summit in France.

She commended Laos for its active participation in the organization and pledged ongoing support, particularly in initiatives to improve French language education in Laos and in other collaborative projects.

Established in 1970, the International Organization of La Francophonie now includes 90 member states, comprising 53 full members, five associate members, and 32 observer states.

The organization promotes the French language while encouraging cooperation in politics, education, economics, and culture, and convenes summit meetings for heads of state and government every two years.

Laos has been a full member since 1991, actively contributing to its initiatives and programs.