Registration, Licensing Required for Sound System Use During That Luang Festival

The Department of Culture and Tourism of Vientiane Capital has announced that all individuals, businesses, and organizations planning to use loudspeakers or sound systems during the That Luang Festival and Trade Fair 2025 must register and obtain the required licenses by 30 October.

According to the department, anyone wishing to use sound systems, organize concerts or cultural performances, or display advertisements during the festival must first receive official approval.

The registration process aims to ensure that all activities comply with festival regulations and contribute to maintaining order, safety, and respect for the cultural and religious significance of the event.

A representative from the tourism department explained that the That Luang Festival is one of the most sacred and important celebrations in Laos, attracting thousands of visitors each year. Proper registration and licensing will help ensure that entertainment and promotional activities are managed responsibly, without disturbing the festival’s atmosphere.

The Department of Culture and Tourism has invited both domestic and international participants to submit their applications as soon as possible. The office has also confirmed that staff are available to assist anyone seeking information or support with the registration process.

Heightened Security at That Luang Festival

Meanwhile, Vientiane authorities have announced the deployment of more than 2,000 police officers to safeguard the festival and maintain public order during the celebrations, which will take place from 1 to 5 November at That Luang and the Lao-ITECC Exhibition Center.

According to the Subcommittee on Security, a total of 2,015 officers will be stationed throughout key areas of the city. Some officers will be positioned at the main festival sites, while others will handle traffic management and monitor major intersections, checkpoints, and police stations to ensure the smooth movement of people and vehicles across the capital.

Police have urged residents and visitors to follow all festival regulations, keep personal belongings safe, and park only in designated areas.

They also advised the public to take precautions at home by checking electrical systems, avoiding large sums of cash, and labeling children’s bags with contact details.

The use of weapons, fireworks, sky lanterns, and drones without prior permission is strictly prohibited.

Officials said these measures are part of a coordinated effort to protect the public and preserve the festive yet respectful spirit of the celebrations.