Thailand’s Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, Passes Away at 93

The Bureau of the Royal Household of Thailand has announced the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, at the age of 93.

According to the official statement issued on Friday, 24 October, Her Majesty passed away peacefully at Chulalongkorn Hospital, Thai Red Cross Society, at 9:21 PM, after a prolonged period of medical treatment.

Queen Sirikit had been under continuous care at Chulalongkorn Hospital since 7 September, 2019, where a team of physicians monitored her health closely. Despite their tireless efforts, the Queen Mother’s condition deteriorated after developing a blood infection on 17 October.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua has commanded that funeral rites be conducted with the highest royal honors, in accordance with royal tradition. Her Majesty’s body will be placed in the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall within the Grand Palace.

The King has also granted a one-year mourning period for members of the Royal Family and the Royal Household, beginning from the date of the Queen’s passing.

A Life of Grace and Devotion

Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother, was the beloved consort of King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great (Rama IX) and the mother of King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

For decades, she was revered for her unwavering devotion to the Thai people, her tireless humanitarian efforts, and her steadfast support of the late King’s vision for national unity and development.

Early Life and Family Background

Born on 12 August, 1932, in Bangkok, the Queen was the eldest daughter of Prince Chandaburi Suranath (Mom Chao Nakkhatra Mongkol Kitiyakara) and Mom Luang Bua Kitiyakara.

Her name, “Sirikit,” meaning “the glory of Kitiyakara,” was bestowed by Queen Rambhai Barni, consort of King Prajadhipok (Rama VII).

Her childhood coincided with a time of great political change, as Thailand transitioned from an absolute monarchy to a constitutional democracy. Her father, a well-known military officer, later joined the diplomatic service, serving as Ambassador to the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark.

Separated from her parents during her early years due to their diplomatic duties, young Sirikit was cared for by her maternal grandparents. She attended Rajini School and later St. Francis Xavier Convent School in Bangkok, where she developed a deep love for music, particularly the piano.

Education Abroad and Meeting King Bhumibol Adulyadej

Following World War II, her father was appointed Ambassador to England and subsequently to France. During the family’s residence in Paris, Mom Rajawongse Sirikit Kitiyakara met King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who was then studying in Switzerland.

She continued her studies at the Riante Rive boarding school in Lausanne, focusing on languages, art, music, and literature. On 19 July, 1949, she became engaged to King Bhumibol Adulyadej in a private ceremony, with the consent of her father.

Their royal wedding took place on 28 April, 1950, at Sra Pathum Palace, just a week before the King’s coronation.

From that day forward, Queen Sirikit stood beside the King as his devoted companion and consort.

Role as Queen and Humanitarian Work

Throughout her reign, Queen Sirikit was renowned for her deep compassion and lifelong dedication to improving the welfare of the Thai people. She championed rural development, women’s empowerment, and traditional Thai arts and crafts.

Her establishment of the SUPPORT Foundation (Foundation for the Promotion of Supplementary Occupations and Related Techniques of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit of Thailand) in 1976 provided sustainable livelihoods for countless families across the nation, preserving traditional skills and promoting local craftsmanship.

Her Majesty also played a vital role in representing Thailand abroad, accompanying King Bhumibol on numerous state visits and earning widespread admiration for her poise, intelligence, and grace.

Later Years and Legacy

Following the passing of King Bhumibol Adulyadej in 2016, Queen Sirikit assumed the revered title of Queen Mother. Her public appearances became less frequent as she withdrew from official duties due to declining health, but her influence and legacy continued to shape the nation.

Her birthday, 12 August, has long been celebrated as Mother’s Day in Thailand.

Funeral Arrangements

The Bureau of the Royal Household will announce detailed funeral arrangements and ceremonies in due course. Citizens are invited to pay their respects at the Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall, Grand Palace, following royal protocol.