Laos Expands Agricultural Exports to China Amid Stronger Bilateral Cooperation

Laos and China have agreed to enhance product quality, technology transfer, and market access for Lao farmers, while pledging to strengthen plant quarantine systems and cross-border disease prevention to ensure the safe and sustainable flow of Lao products to Yunnan Province.

The two sides held the 15th meeting of the Coordination Committee for northern Laos and Yunnan Province on 24 October, focusing on the export of high-quality Lao agricultural and livestock products to China.

During the online meeting, officials reviewed progress in agricultural and forestry cooperation, particularly efforts to improve product quality, promote technology transfer, and expand markets for Lao farmers. These initiatives have already boosted Lao exports to China, especially in sectors such as coffee, livestock, and traditional agricultural products.

Both parties also committed to coordinated monitoring, improved inspection procedures, and technical support for farmers and exporters to further facilitate trade.

Looking ahead, Laos aims to export 400 tons of premium durian to China via the Laos–China Railway, which serves as the primary route for such shipments.

This year alone, the railway has transported over 150,000 tons of durian, making the export of Lao agricultural products to China faster and more efficient.

Earlier, in April 2025, Laos shipped its first farm-raised pangasius fish from the Mekong River Pangasius Industrial Park, which has a production capacity of 20,000 tons annually.

During the recent online meeting, both countries reaffirmed their commitment to combat wildlife trafficking, illegal logging, and forest fires in border areas, support the establishment of the Laos-China (Yunnan) Joint Rubber and Agricultural Research Center in Laos, and expand cooperation in rural development and poverty reduction.

The meeting’s outcomes will be presented at a high-level Northern Laos-Yunnan Province Coordination Committee meeting in early November. The exact date is yet to be announced.