Laos Signs UN Cybercrime Convention to Boost Digital Security

Laos has formally joined the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime, signaling its commitment to global cooperation in combating cyber threats and advancing its digital transformation agenda.

The signing took place during a high-level conference in Ha Noi, Vietnam, on 25-26 October, attended by representatives from more than 110 countries.

During the event, Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith witnessed the signing of the UN Convention against Cybercrime. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Security, General Vilay Lakhamfong, signed the convention on behalf of the Lao government.

The ceremony, co-chaired by Vietnamese President Lương Cường and UN Secretary-General António Guterres, highlighted the growing importance of international collaboration in building a secure and reliable cyberspace.

Vilay praised Vietnam for its active role in drafting the convention since 2019 and hosting the signing event.

Participation in the convention reflects Laos’ determination to establish a legal framework for utilizing information and communication technologies to promote economic development, trade, investment, and tourism, while safeguarding national security and citizens’ online safety.

Fake Accounts Cause Real Losses in Laos

Cybercrime remains a serious challenge in Laos, with impersonation scams emerging as a major threat.

Scammers create fake accounts that copy reputable news outlets like Laopatthana, Tholakhong, Laotian Times, and Laopost, using them to gain followers’ trust. Once credibility is established, these accounts promote fake products, bogus giveaways, or fraudulent donation schemes.

Even prominent national organizations, including Lao Airlines and Lao Telecom, have been targeted.

Scam Ring Dismantled in Golden Triangle

Cross-border cybercrime is a growing concern in Laos.

In July, Lao and Vietnamese authorities busted a scam targeting hundreds of Vietnamese citizens, arresting 59 suspects and seizing phones, computers, cash, and scam materials.

The group ran a fake investment platform promising high returns and used encryption and AI to evade detection.

Officials urge victims to report cases and warn that anyone aiding scammers faces criminal charges.