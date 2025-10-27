Leading the Future of Real Estate: ERA Singapore Expands AI-Powered Capabilities in SALES+ App to Further Elevate Agent Experience

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ERA Singapore announced new plans to further integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) into its proprietary SALES+ app, enhancing productivity and collaboration across its network of agents. The move follows the two-day SALES+ Amplified Tech Bootcamp, where ERA teammates were trained by top-performing realtors and company leaders. The upcoming enhancements will introduce next-generation AI features, reinforcing ERA’s position as the industry’s only agency offering the most advanced AI tools to empower agents and clients alike.

“Technology has always been integral in our business, strengthening ERA’s position as a leading real estate agency in AI adoption,” said Marcus Chu, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ERA Singapore. “Our SALES+ app currently leverages over 20 AI-powered functions, and we plan to double that number by 2026. In the next phase, we’re introducing enhanced practical, AI-driven tools that help our agents work smarter – from data-backed insights to more efficient client servicing. These upgrades are built to give our people a clear edge in an increasingly competitive market.”



ERA SALES+ AI Features

Pioneering the Future of AI in Real Estate

ERA is advancing the next phase of AI innovation with features that boost agent productivity, streamline performance tracking, and enable smarter decision-making. These enhancements empower agents to strengthen their personal brands, identify quality leads, and close deals more efficiently. Reinforcing ERA’s position at the forefront of property technology, the upgrades continue its legacy of pioneering digital solutions since launching Singapore’s first real estate tech system in 1982.

Commitment to Staying Ahead

Since its launch in 2022, SALES+ has transformed how ERA agents work – from market analysis to closing deals on the go. Powered by advanced technologies including OpenAI’s GPT-5, the platform boosts productivity through intelligent automation and content creation.

With AI Guided and Advanced Creation modules, agents can instantly generate property listings, SEO-optimised copy, event invites, and personalised greetings – all tailored to clients’ needs by specifying tone, purpose, and audience.

Beyond content creation, SALES+ empowers agents in their daily work with AI-powered tools such as instant translation, Google Ads generation, and an AI Legal Adviser that simplifies complex clauses to help agents better guide clients. AI Staging transforms cluttered property photos into visually compelling marketing images, while the AI Script Creator crafts personalised client messages and follow-ups, seamlessly integrated with WhatsApp for added efficiency.

The platform also features AI Property Reports with data-driven charts and insights tailored to different client profiles – offering actionable recommendations that support smarter property decisions.

Adoption of the app has been strong since launch, with over 75% of our ERA agents generating more than 534,000 AI queries, including nearly 90,000 property reports to date. This continued momentum reinforces ERA’s position as the only real estate agency in Singapore with the most advanced AI tools driving greater efficiency and value for both agents and clients.

Complementing this, ERA has built a dedicated team of over 10 AI specialists since 2023 to integrate advanced tools that enable its tech teams to code faster, smarter, and with fewer errors. These innovations streamline workflows, optimise performance, and enhance code quality through intelligent automation. The team also automates cloud infrastructure management for greater scalability and reliability, and accelerates UI/UX design workflows to boost creativity while reducing repetitive tasks. In parallel, AI-powered cybersecurity systems safeguard digital resources by proactively detecting threats, analysing risks, and executing automated responses. Additionally, ERA leverages AI-generated voice and video content for SALES+ tutorials, giving agents interactive, on-demand learning experiences that make mastering new features faster and more intuitive.

“Our mission is to empower every ERA agent to be future-ready,” added Raymond Leong, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), ERA Singapore. “By constantly investing in technology, we’re ensuring that our people have the right tools to serve clients with speed, precision, and professionalism – at the click of a button, wherever they are.”

Click here for more information on ERA’s SALES+ app.

About ERA Singapore

ERA Singapore, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SGX mainboard-listed APAC Realty Limited, is the largest international agency in Singapore and has been setting and redefining industry standards through the pioneering of real estate concepts, technologies, initiatives and services since its inception in 1982. The Group has one of the largest brand footprints in Asia with more than 21,900 trusted advisors across 564 offices in 13 countries and territories as at 30 September 2025, namely Singapore, Australia, Cambodia, Mainland China, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. ERA Singapore is the largest ERA Member Broker globally by transaction value.

In Singapore, we provide a diverse range of professional services and solutions: private and HDB residential resale, residential leasing, project marketing, commercial and industrial, auction, valuation and research. The Ultimate Agent Training Programme revolutionizes the skills of ERA’s trusted advisers. Through a curated curriculum, we provide them with the latest market trends and insights, ensuring they consistently outperform the competition. With more than four decades of experience, extensive network and innovative technological tools, we have secured innumerable dream homes for our customers in Singapore and around the world.

Our accolades are testament to our business excellence – ERA Singapore was the first and only agency to receive The Straits Times’ Singapore’s Best Customer Service award for three consecutive years (2025/2026), and also the only real estate agency in Singapore to be ranked among Asia-Pacific’s Best Employers by The Financial Times in 2025. Our recent achievements also include 5-Star Best Real Estate Agency (Single Office) in Singapore by Asia Pacific Property Awards, Innovator of the Year (Real Estate Agency) by SBR Management Excellence Awards and Best Luxury Real Estate Brokerage in Singapore by Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

ERA Singapore has also been recognised over the years as one of Singapore’s Most Trusted Brands by Asia Reader’s Digest; Top Property Agency by Influential Brands; Most Innovative Real Estate Agency by SBR Listed Companies Awards; Favourite Real Estate Agent (Gold) Award by Expat Living Readers’ Choice Awards; and recipient of the Marketing Agency Excellence Award at EdgeProp Singapore Excellence Awards.

Visit ERA‘s website for more information.