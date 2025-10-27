xTool Unveils F2: The Best Portable Dual Laser Engraver Powered by AI Crafting Agent

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — xTool, a global leader in desktop laser cutters, engravers, and smart fabrication tools, today unveiled the xTool F2, a next-generation portable dual-laser engraver designed for creators, entrepreneurs, and customization professionals. The F2 builds on the award-winning F1 with major upgrades in vision, power, and speed, and introduces all-new AImake, the world’s first AI Crafting Agent, redefining what a business-ready portable laser can achieve and enabling small businesses to expand their creative and commercial capabilities.



xTool F2: The Best Portable Dual Laser Engraver to Start Your Business

A defining feature of the F2 is its 50MP built-in camera, providing an ultra-clear, full-view preview of the workspace, including Slide Extension (400 × 115 mm). With ±0.1 mm alignment accuracy, the system supports autofocus, precise placement, batch recognition of multiple regular and irregular objects, and intelligent Smart Fill, reducing material waste and making operation effortless for anyone. Galvo technology delivers 8K high-resolution engraving for finer, sharper, and more detailed results.

Equipped with a 15W diode and 5W infrared laser, the F2 delivers higher processing efficiency. It cuts through 15mm wood and 12mm acrylic in fewer passes, introduces 3D embossing on wood, stone, acrylic, and produces deeper, more consistent engraving on metal. Its broad material compatibility expands both creative and commercial potential, unlocking new business opportunities and increasing productivity for small businesses.

With speeds up to 6,000 mm/s, the F2 completes orders up to 3 times faster than typical portable lasers, making it ideal for time-sensitive orders, on-site customization, and small-scale production. Featuring a lightweight, integrated design and a rolling hard case, the F2 is fully portable for craft shows, weddings, and live personalization events. Its enclosed structure, new visual AI-based flame detection, and purifier ensure safe indoor operation.

AImake acts as an intelligent creative partner, integrating real-time crafting and laser expertise with top AI models (Nano-Banana, Qwen, ChatGPT, Flux, Gemini). It supports one-stop creation from inspiration to design editing to production output, automatically selects the optimal model, features a vast craft style library, and enables one-click seamless integration into xTool Studio for fabrication.

xTool continues to push the boundaries of innovation and professional fabrication. With the F2 and world’s first AI Crafting Agent, it delivers a ready-to-use, high-efficiency portable business solution that empowers creators and small businesses to realize their ideas and generate value anytime, anywhere.