Amazon Singapore Shares the Joy with 12 Days of Black Friday Deals and New Shopper Insights

Unwrapping Singapore’s Latest Gifting Trends

To mark the start of the holiday season, new YouGov research, commissioned by Amazon Singapore, uncovers surprising trends reshaping how Singaporeans hunt for holiday deals and gifts.

The study identifies “Deal Optimizers” as Singapore’s dominant online shopper persona. With 42% identifying as Deal Optimizers when shopping for themselves and 26% when buying for others, these savvy shoppers compare prices, stack vouchers, and strategically time purchases around major sale events. Generational differences are also apparent, with 58% of Gen Z shoppers preferring personalized gifts chosen specifically for the recipient – significantly higher than Millennials (39%). Instead, Millennials are leaning towards practical gifts (62%). This points to a growing emphasis on thoughtfulness among younger consumers, while Millennials prioritize functionality when selecting gifts.

Traditional gender roles in holiday shopping are evolving as well, with more men taking an active role in gifting. The research shows 45% of men plan gifts for their spouse or partner during sale events, almost twice as many as women (25%). Men also report spending more time deciding what to buy for their spouse and partner (47% vs. 25%), suggesting a more shared and thoughtful approach to gift-giving is emerging across different shopper demographics.

“Black Friday is one of the most exciting times of the year for Singapore shoppers, as it’s the perfect moment to prepare for the holidays and save on everything from big-ticket gifts to everyday essentials,” said Peter Li, Director, China & Singapore, International Store, Amazon. “Our research shows that Singaporeans are shopping smarter and more intentionally this year, and Amazon is here to help them do just that, with great value, wide selection, and fast, trusted delivery that makes it easier to share the joy this festive season.”

About the Research

Commissioned by Amazon Singapore, the study was conducted online by YouGov using its proprietary panel. Fieldwork was carried out in Singapore from 6 to 8 October 2025, gathering insights from 1,000 adults aged 18 and above. The findings reflect a nationally representative sample and offer a timely snapshot of public sentiment.