Contamination Detected in Popular Thai Herbal Inhaler, Nationwide Recall Issued

On 28 October, Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined that Hong Thai’s popular Formula 2 herbal inhaler failed safety tests due to contamination, leading to a nationwide recall and possible legal action.

According to the FDA’s recent announcement reported by Thai media, the contamination was identified during a routine inspection of herbal inhalers widely sold across the country.

Tests revealed that the inhaler exceeded permissible limits for unsafe levels of bacteria and fungi, including Clostridium spp., a type of bacteria that can cause serious health problems

In response, Hong Thai Herbal Co., Ltd. issued an official statement through its Facebook page on the same day, confirming that the affected product, production batch number 000332, manufactured on 12 September 2024 and expiring on 12 August 2027, contains a total of 200,000 jars, or 16,666 dozen units.

The company emphasized that it fully accepts the FDA’s findings and has begun recalling all affected items from the market.

Hong Thai said it is working closely with the FDA to destroy the contaminated batch as soon as possible and will later announce the exact destruction date.

The company also extended a public apology to customers and business partners for any inconvenience caused, assuring that all consumers can return the affected products for a full refund and receive a free replacement of the same quantity.

Hong Thai further stated it has strengthened safety and quality measures at every production stage, including enhanced ultraviolet sterilization and stricter quality controls, to ensure future products meet regulatory standards and are safe for consumers.

Lao Users Alarmed, Expert Urge Calm Over Contaminated Inhalers

The product is also very popular in Laos, widely used by people on a daily basis for relief from stuffy noses, headaches, or just to feel refreshed. Its small, portable jars make it a staple in many households, offices, and even carried around in pockets or bags.

A 28-year-old resident of Vientiane Capital, going by the name of “Do,” said he found the announcement “shocking,” explaining that he learned about it from friends and family.

“I did not expect a certified product such as Hong Thai would contain chemicals while the main ingredients are herbs and I have always used it for a long time,” said Do.

“From now I would just go back to using menthol oil instead and follow updates on the Inhaler [Hong Thai].”

Apart from Do himself, his friends, according to him, are also regular users of the popular Thai inhaler, calling it “one of their essentials.”

“No matter where they go, they will always bring [the inhalers] with them.”

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old pharmacist in Naxay village, Saysettha district, said the public should not be overly alarmed.



“While the inhalers in this particular lot are contaminated, they are not extremely dangerous,” said the health expert.

“Realistically and scientifically speaking, humans inhale environmental spores, dust, and microorganisms constantly. Our immune systems are designed to filter out most of these without consequence. In many cases, the exposure levels are higher than what’s reported in this batch of inhalers.”

The pharmacist added that people who own the Thai inhalers can still keep using them.



“I would not recommend panic disposal. Just confirm that your inhaler is not part of the batch in the news,” the pharmacist said.