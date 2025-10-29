Delta to Acquire Noda RF Technologies Co., Ltd. to Enhance its Power Solutions Portfolio for the Semiconductor Industry

TAIPEI, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Delta Electronics, Inc. (“Delta”), a leader in power management and smart green solutions, today announced the acquisition of 90.23% stake of Japan’s Noda RF Technologies Co., Ltd. (“NRF”) through its subsidiary Delta Electronics (Netherlands) B.V. for JPY 5,024 million (approximately NT$1,034 million). Combined with its existing stake, Delta will hold 100% ownership of NRF upon completion of the transaction (*). NRF provides critical radio frequency (RF) power supply systems for core semiconductor manufacturing processes, playing a vital role in semiconductor manufacturing quality, chip yield, and precision. This transaction is expected to strengthen Delta’s comprehensive power solutions for key semiconductor manufacturing equipment providers.

Ping Cheng, Delta’s Chairman and CEO, said, “Semiconductors are the cornerstone driving technological advancement. As a global leader in power management, Delta also provides superior energy efficiency power solutions for semiconductor equipment. NRF is an expert in RF power supplies, complementing Delta’s technology. The successful collaboration between the two companies in the past has laid a strong foundation for future seamless integration. We believe that with NRF, Delta will be able to reinforce its solutions portfolio and create greater synergies in R&D, business opportunities, and support to global semiconductor equipment customers.

Kazutoshi Noda, CEO of Noda RF Technologies Co., Ltd., said, “NRF is committed to advancing RF system. Our products play an indispensable role in semiconductor equipment and driving industrial digitalization. With our outstanding R&D capabilities and engineering support, NRF has long served frontline customers in Japan and earned high acclaim. We are delighted to join Delta and look forward to leveraging Delta’s global footprint, manufacturing capabilities, and business strengths to create greater value for semiconductor applications.”

Noda RF Technologies Co., Ltd., established in 2002 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, specializes in manufacturing RF system for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. These systems are applied in processes such as etching, CVD (Chemical Vapor Deposition), and PVD (Physical Vapor Deposition). The company’s R&D products are critical to wafer yield and process precision. Beyond the semiconductor sector, NRF’s solutions extend to other industries including LCD panel manufacturing. The company’s domain knowledge, technical proficiency, and customization capabilities have earned widespread recognition within the sector.

* Note: The closing of the transaction is subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions (such as regulatory approvals).

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, “To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow,” Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

