Inflation in Laos Eases to 4 Percent in October

The cost of living in Laos continues to rise, with new data from the Laos Statistic Bureau showing that inflation reached four percent in October, down from 4.5 percent in September.

To track inflation, experts use the Consumer Price Index, or CPI, which is like a shopping basket including the prices of many common items people buy regularly.

The CPI stood at 259.6 in October, up from 256.9 in September and 249.6 in the same month last year.

By category, in October, housing, water, electricity, and cooking fuel recorded the highest annual increase at 16.7 percent. Prices for other goods and services rose by 24.2 percent, followed by healthcare and medicine at 12.9 percent.

Education increased by 11.5 percent, household goods and clothing and footwear by 7.0 percent each, and alcohol and tobacco by 7.5 percent. Restaurants and hotels climbed 6.9 percent, recreation and leisure by 6.1 percent, while communication and transportation rose by 2.2 percent. Food and non-alcoholic beverages were up 0.4 percent.

While essential goods like housing, water, electricity, and cooking fuel continued to rise, the slower pace of overall inflation indicates early signs of stabilization in the cost of living.

Laos’ inflation has gradually eased over the past months.

In January, key categories such as housing, water, electricity, cooking fuel record the highest inflation at 24.7 percent, followed by healthcare and medicine at 23.3 percent, Education, household appliances, and restaurant and hotel also reported inflation exceeding 20 percent, while food and non-alcoholic beverages, the category with the highest consumption weight, experienced more moderate inflation rate of 14.4 percent.

Meanwhile, transportation and communications remain relatively stable at 11.4 percent.

Despite the easing trend since early 2025, rising cost of living continues to affect households and businesses, highlighting the ongoing economic measure to maintain stability.