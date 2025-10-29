XTransfer Returns to Hong Kong FinTech Week and Singapore FinTech Festival 2025

Signing Strategic Deals with Multiple Banks



HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 October 2025 – XTransfer, World’s Leading B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform，will participate this year in two world-class fintech events simultaneously, Hong Kong FinTech Week 2025 and Singapore FinTech Festival 2025. This marks the second consecutive year that XTransfer has been present at both events at the same time. As the Official Fintech Partner of Hong Kong FinTech Week, XTransfer will comprehensively showcase its innovations and global footprint in cross-border collections and payments, compliance and risk control, and inclusive finance.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, together with the company’s management team, will engage intensively in showcases and closed-door sessions at both venues. They will share insights on topics including AI risk control and operations, the practical rollout of inclusive finance, the internationalisation of Chinese fintech enterprises, and local currency settlement in emerging markets. During the events, the company will also hold strategic cooperation signing ceremonies with multiple international financial institutions, further expanding its global clearing network and multi-currency settlement capabilities, delivering a more secure, faster, and lower-cost cross-border payment experience for SMEs across the region and worldwide. During the shows, XTransfer will also release the “X-NET White Paper” on the B2B trade settlement network and risk control system for SMEs.

Since entering the Hong Kong market in 2023, XTransfer has continued to provide local foreign trade SMEs with cross-border financial services, including global collections, payments, and foreign exchange. The XTransfer-to-XTransfer (X2X) payment service enables buyers and sellers to complete “Account-to-Account” fund transfers through the XTransfer platform, achieving secure, compliant, and twenty-four-seven instant payment similar to local transfers. This significantly reduces handling fees and FX costs, and notably improves operating capital efficiency and stability of cash turnover.

In Singapore and the ASEAN market, XTransfer continues to accelerate its expansion. This year, the company obtained a Major Payment Institution (MPI) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and launched local services in Singapore. Leveraging the institutional and infrastructural strengths of Hong Kong and Singapore, two international financial hubs, XTransfer is rapidly enabling multiple local currencies settlement capabilities. Its services now cover regions and countries across North America, the Eurozone, Australia, ASEAN, Latin America, and Africa, supporting over 30 local currencies. This helps alleviate transaction frictions arising from USD shortages in emerging markets, reduces forced FX conversions and exchange losses by correspondent banks, and enables SMEs to settle in ways closer to buyers’ local practices.

