Attapeu Approves South Korean Firm for 5-Megawatt Solar Project

Attapeu Province has approved a South Korean firm, SBIN Corporation, to develop a 5-megawatt solar power project, adding to the province’s growing portfolio of energy initiatives.

The signing ceremony between Attapeu authorities and the company took place on 28 October at the Provincial Administration Office.

According to provincial authorities, the project will cover 10 hectares in Sanongmai – Piandong village, Sanamxay district, aiming to promote local socio-economic growth and advance clean energy development.

Details regarding the start of construction have not yet been disclosed.

In addition, Attapeu hosts several other large-scale renewable energy projects.

Meanwhile, Convalt Energy, a US-based renewable energy company, is developing a 1,200-megawatt solar power project in Attapeu with an investment of USD 1.3 billion, covering 1,800 hectares.

The Project Development Agreement (PDA) was signed in August 2022, and commercial operation is scheduled for late 2027. The company is finalizing its Concession Agreement and preparing for Power Purchase Agreement negotiations with Vietnam Electricity (EVN).

Furthermore, Attapeu, together with neighboring Sekong Province, is part of the 600-megawatt Monsoon Wind Power Project, Southeast Asia’s largest onshore wind farm and Asia’s first cross-border renewable energy venture. Officially launched on 22 August, the USD 950 million project now supplies electricity to Vietnam.