Attapeu Exceeds 2025 Revenue Budget Target with Strong Economic Growth

Attapeu Province reported a revenue budget of over LAK 1,230 billion (USD 56.7 million) in the first nine months of 2025, reaching 116 percent of its planned target.

Soulivong Aphayvong, Head of the Attapeu Finance Department, said on 29 October during a provincial government meeting, that the province focused on maximizing every source of income by modernizing revenue collection, preventing budget leakage, strengthening management of local revenue bases, and improving organizational mechanisms.

These efforts enabled the province to maintain self-sufficiency in spending and consistently exceed its annual targets.

Of the total revenue, contributions from the central government amounted to around LAK 167 billion (USD 7.7 million), while local revenue made up the bulk at over LAK 1,060 billion (USD 49 million).

Tax income surpassed expectations, while earnings from state assets also exceeded projections. As a result, the province recorded a budget surplus equivalent to nearly 10 percent of its GDP.

On the expenditure side, Attapeu spent about 63 percent of its revised plan during the same period, focusing mainly on salaries, policy subsidies, administrative payments, and state investment projects.

Reserves and other funds were largely directed toward salaries and policy support, with remaining balances used to settle debts, particularly those linked to public investment.

District-level budgets were fully allocated to support local management and development. The province also reviewed and strengthened its financial and treasury systems to prevent irregularities and ensure stricter fiscal discipline.