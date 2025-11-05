Joining Forces to Advance Global Sustainability Attributes

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sherwin-Williams, a global innovator in paint and coatings, makes its inaugural appearance at the China International Import Expo (CIIE hereafter). From November 5 to 10, the Company welcomes visitors to Booth 3C7-02 in Hall 3 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) to explore its latest innovations in products and technologies with sustainability attributes.



Sherwin-Williams Debuts at the China International Import Expo

As global environmental regulations tighten, the demand for low volatile organic compounds (VOCs hereafter) coatings continue to grow. Sherwin-Williams is responding with a comprehensive portfolio of waterborne, powder, high-solids, and bio-based solutions tailored to meet demand. At this year’s CIIE, Sherwin-Williams Asia unites its six business units to showcase advanced coating technologies and products with sustainability attributes for industrial manufacturing, transportation, energy, infrastructure, furniture, packaging, and more. These solutions aim to drive CO 2 emissions reduction, improve operational efficiency, extend asset life, and accelerate the transition toward a low-carbon circular economy.

New Products and Technologies Debuting in China

Leveraging the CIIE platform, Sherwin-Williams will launch several new products and technologies in China.

Heat Flex AEB – An engineering-grade thermal insulation and anti-corrosion coating designed to eliminate corrosion under insulation. Unlike conventional mineral wool systems, AEB can be applied directly to steel surfaces at elevated temperatures, significantly reducing downtime. This advanced solution is ideally suited for tanks, pipelines, offshore platforms, and chemical and energy facilities.

– An engineering-grade thermal insulation and anti-corrosion coating designed to eliminate corrosion under insulation. Unlike conventional mineral wool systems, AEB can be applied directly to steel surfaces at elevated temperatures, significantly reducing downtime. This advanced solution is ideally suited for tanks, pipelines, offshore platforms, and chemical and energy facilities. OneCure™ Two-Coat One-Bake Powder Technology – This innovative process enables the topcoat powder to be applied directly over uncured base powder, eliminating separate baking and cooling steps. The technology delivers superior edge protection and enhanced corrosion resistance, making it an ideal solution for sectors such as construction machinery and transportation.

– This innovative process enables the topcoat powder to be applied directly over uncured base powder, eliminating separate baking and cooling steps. The technology delivers superior edge protection and enhanced corrosion resistance, making it an ideal solution for sectors such as construction machinery and transportation. Powdura ® EV Insulation Powder – Developed for the new energy sector, this advanced coating creates a dense insulating layer on battery surfaces, effectively shielding components from external environments. It meets prevailing insulation voltage standards and offers full customization to address diverse industry needs.

– Developed for the new energy sector, this advanced coating creates a dense insulating layer on battery surfaces, effectively shielding components from external environments. It meets prevailing insulation voltage standards and offers full customization to address diverse industry needs. Duraspar ® High Performance Series – Delivering exceptional C5H-level protection, this advanced solution enhances production efficiency through wet-on-wet application and low-viscosity formulations. With high solids, low VOCs content, and versatile application capabilities, it stands as an optimal choice for the energy and heavy equipment sectors.

Adding Value Through Multi-Dimensional Innovation

Sherwin-Williams remains committed to achieving balance between performance and environmental responsibility. In the field of circularity, the Powdura® ECO powder coating series incorporates recycled plastics, delivering performance that meets or exceeds industry standards. In health and safety, Sherwin-Williams also offers Non-BPA (Bisphenol A) can coatings and low-odor furniture finishes, providing consumers with safer and more responsible choices. In functional enhancement, advanced features such as self-cleaning and heat-reflective properties added to coating products help improve building energy efficiency, creating greater environmental value.

Deep Roots in China, Honoring Cultural Heritage

At this year’s CIIE, Sherwin-Williams not only presents its latest technological innovations but also unveils its first brand video paying tribute to China’s intangible cultural heritage – exploring the integration of traditional craftsmanship with modern coating technologies, underscoring respect for Chinese culture and a commitment to cross-boundary innovation.

In addition to on-site visits, audiences can also access the Sherwin-Williams booth virtually. Follow the official Sherwin-Williams WeChat account for timely updates and comprehensive information.

About Sherwin-Williams

Founded in 1866, The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) is a global innovator in the manufacture, development, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products to professional, industrial, commercial and retail customers. With a workforce of over 64,000 employees, the Company operates in more than 120 countries. In 2024, the Company delivered annual net sales of about US$ 23.1 billion.

Entering Asia in 1930 and regionally headquartered in Shanghai, The Sherwin-Williams Company today runs businesses in most of the Asian countries, supplying coating solutions with industry-recognized brands such as Sherwin-Williams®, Valspar®, Aquaguard®, Ultra®, Debeer Refinish®, Fluropon®, WeatherXL® and many more for the construction, furniture, industrial, packaging and transportation markets, etc.