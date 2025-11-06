INFOFLA’s Vision-Based AI Agent “Selto” Wins CES 2026 Innovation Award

Recognition Highlights the Company’s Breakthrough in Autonomous Vision AI for Digital Automation

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — INFOFLA, a rising leader in autonomous AI solutions, today announced that its flagship product, Selto, the vision-based autonomous AI agent, has been named a CES 2026 Innovation Award Honoree for outstanding achievement in technology and design.



Infofla Selected as a Honoree of CES 2026 Innovation Awards

Hosted by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the CES Innovation Awards recognize cutting-edge innovations shaping the future of global industries. This honor positions INFOFLA among the world’s most forward-thinking companies advancing next-generation intelligent automation.

Selto introduces a new paradigm in digital work automation.

Unlike traditional RPA tools or text-based AI agents, Selto “sees” and interacts with user interfaces visually—identifying buttons, menus, and forms just as a human would. Powered by advanced Vision-Language Models (VLMs) and adaptive learning architecture, Selto autonomously performs complex, end-to-end tasks without requiring scripts, APIs, or system integration.

This breakthrough enables organizations to automate workflows across even the most complex or restricted systems, including public service portals, legacy applications, and secure enterprise software. Selto delivers human-level perception, real-time adaptability, and enhanced scalability, making it a transformative solution for enterprise digital transformation.

INFOFLA’s innovation has already gained significant international momentum. In late October, the company showcased Selto at TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2025, forming strategic partnerships with technology distributors and enterprise buyers across North America. To accelerate global expansion, INFOFLA is now establishing a U.S. subsidiary and plans to increase R&D collaboration and enterprise deployments worldwide.

“Selto was designed to bridge the gap between human understanding and digital execution,” said Inmook Choi, CEO of INFOFLA. “Winning the CES 2026 Innovation Award is a meaningful milestone that validates our mission to redefine what is possible with intelligent, vision-driven automation.”

By removing traditional technical barriers and supporting secure, on-premise-compatible deployment, INFOFLA is setting a new global benchmark for intelligent automation in the AI era.

About INFOFLA

INFOFLA is a South Korea–based AI technology company specializing in vision-based autonomous AI agents that empower organizations to automate any digital task—without code, APIs, or system integration. With a focus on inclusivity, adaptability, and security, INFOFLA empowers industries to adopt AI-driven automation that mirrors human decision-making and accelerates digital transformation.

For more information, visit www.infofla.com or linkedin.com/company/infofla.