Triple the Probiotics, Triple the Relief: Life-Space Launches Triple Strength Probiotics in Singapore

Engineered by Australia’s leading probiotics expert, this high CFU probiotic delivers the ultimate gut defense, helping to reduce gut transit time by up to 18 hours.



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 November 2025 – Life-Space, Australia’s No.1 probiotic brand, proudly unveils Triple Strength Probiotics, a flash charged probiotic designed to deliver intensive gut health support for those with more demanding digestive needs. With 15 premium strains and three times the beneficial bacteria of regular Broad Spectrum Probiotic formulations, this high-strength solution delivering 96 billion CFUs per capsule represents a new benchmark in advanced digestive and immune care.

Life-Space Launches Triple Strength Probiotics in Exclusively in Guardian Singapore

What sets Triple Strength Probiotics apart is its ability to deliver results beyond everyday probiotic blends. Clinically shown to reduce whole gut transit time by 18 hours, it lives up to its name as a flash charged probiotic by offering rapid relief and helps restore comfort for those struggling with slow or irregular digestion. By delivering a higher concentration of live beneficial bacteria, it provides targeted support for the intestinal system—addressing the gaps where standard formulations may fall short.

This next-generation formula is engineered to restore and maintain healthy intestinal and bowel flora, improve intestinal motility, and optimize nutrient absorption for maximum nourishment. At the same time, it strengthens immune defenses and restores the gut barrier, delivering powerful protection against inflammation. Together, these benefits ensure comprehensive, targeted support for stronger digestion and a healthier gut.

“At Life-Space, we believe gut health is the gateway to whole-body vitality. With Triple Strength, we’ve created a high-performance probiotic that doesn’t just ease digestion—it helps people feel stronger, healthier, and more resilient every day” says Alan Yi, General Manager of Life-Space Group.

This powerful probiotic solution is tailored for individuals facing more complex gut challenges. Whether it’s chronic constipation, inflammation, irregular bowel movements, or long-term digestive discomfort, Triple Strength Probiotics offers a trusted option for those seeking more effective relief. It is also particularly beneficial for individuals recovering from extended or repeated antibiotic use, which can deplete gut flora, and for those with low immunity or recurrent infections who require added reinforcement to restore balance. With a clinically validated high strength formulation, Life-Space Triple Strength Probiotics provides comprehensive gut health support that not only restores balance but also helps busy professionals navigate fast-paced, high-pressure environments by maintaining an efficient and high-performance lifestyle.

Now available exclusively at Guardian in Singapore, Life-Space Triple Strength Probiotics invites consumers to experience what makes it the ultimate gut defense. To learn more about this advanced formula or find out more about Life-Space, visit their website, Facebook and Instagram.

Hashtag: #LifeSpace #LifeSpaceProbiotics #LifeSpaceSingapore #TripleStrengthProbiotic #GutHealth #AustraliasNo1Probiotic

https://www.lifespaceprobiotics.com/

https://www.facebook.com/LifeSpaceSG/

https://www.instagram.com/lifespace_singapore/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Life-Space

Life-Space, No.1 in Global Sales of Australia’s specialized probiotic brand, is a team of scientists and innovators dedicated to advancing health through cutting-edge probiotic formulations. Their products are blended, packaged, tested, and distributed globally from BioCarna, a world-class Australian production facility with 20 years of expertise.

Driven by pioneering microbiome research, Life-Space explores the trillions of microbial cells in and on our bodies, believing that understanding and nurturing the microbiome is key to future wellness. Their innovative products support whole-body health, influencing digestion, emotional, mental, dermatological, and nutritional wellbeing.

The flagship Broad Spectrum Probiotic earned top honours at the 2024 Beauty Insider Awards in Singapore and Malaysia, solidifying Life-Space’s position as a leader in gut health solutions.