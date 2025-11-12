Free BRT, Bus Services During 12th National Games

Vientiane Capital will offer free Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and public bus services to facilitate the movement of athletes, officials, and spectators during the 12th National Games, taking place from 15 to 25 November.

The initiative, announced by the Vientiane Public Works and Transport Department on 11 November, aims to reduce traffic congestion, improve accessibility, and ensure the smooth flow of participants and visitors across the city throughout the national sporting event.

According to the official notice, three main free routes will operate during the Games:

The first route will run from the That Luang area near Saphanglane Lake (Nongbone intersection) to the Lao National Stadium at KM 16, using 16 BRT buses. Services will operate between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM for departures and 6:00 PM to midnight for return trips from the stadium back to That Luang.

The second route, operated with standard public buses, will start from the Dongdok intersection, travel along 450 Years Road, pass by the Lao-China Railway (LCR) Station, and continue to the Lao National Stadium KM 16 near the Lao Railway Vocational Technical College before returning via the same route.

Buses will operate every 30 minutes from 1:00 PM to midnight, stopping at designated temporary bus stops.

The third route will start at the Xaythany District Public Security Office, pass Donnoun Roundabout, and continue along National Road No. 13 South to the KM 21 traffic light before returning on the same route. Services will run every 30 minutes from 1:00 PM to midnight, with stops at temporary bus signs along the way.

Moreover, Traffic control measures will be in place on 15 and 25 November, with restrictions around Donnoun Roundabout, KM 21 traffic lights, and the LCR area. Only authorized vehicles for athletes, guests, and officials may use BRT lanes; private vehicles are prohibited.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Works and Transport has launched a two-month free BRT trial service beginning on 8 November, operating on weekdays from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. The route runs from View Mall, passing SOS School, the International Cooperation and Training Center (ICTC), Phonphanao, Phonkheng, Souphanouvong, Phonsaart, Patuxay, and returning to View Mall.