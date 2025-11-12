Lao Man in Colorado Remains in ICE Custody Months After Requesting Deportation

Keooudone “Don” Phetchamphone, a 56-year-old Lao man in Colorado, remains in immigration detention months after requesting to return to Laos, highlighting delays in the deportation process, according to CBS News.

Don and his family originally came to the United States as refugees in 1979, after spending five years in a refugee camp. He has been under a deportation order since 2010 and informed U.S. authorities that he wished to return to Laos voluntarily.

On 27 August, Don was arrested during a yearly ICE check-in, despite providing legal documentation of his intent. Since then, he has missed two scheduled flights due to slow processing by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Criminal Record Blocks Deportation, Despite Community Work

ICE officials maintained that Don’s criminal history prevents him from participating in a voluntary removal program and that the agency must first receive travel documents from the Lao government before his deportation can proceed.

These documents have been slow to reach ICE because Laos requires Don to be in US custody before formally releasing the paperwork.

Between 2003 and 2007, Don faced arrests for charges including assault, drug possession, and weapons possession. However, over the past dozen years, his record in Colorado has shown no further legal issues aside from a minor 2013 misdemeanor.

During this time, he has dedicated himself to rebuilding the Lao Buddhist Temple in Westminster and assisting other refugee families with adapting to life in the United States.

Family Pushes for Deportation Amid ICE Delays and Bureaucratic Hurdles

Pat Phetchamphone, Don’s sister, said Laos approved his return in October, but the approval can only be processed by ICE while he is in custody.

Pat, who reactivated her law license to represent Don, explained that she and other family members have repeatedly submitted paperwork, coordinated with attorneys, and even offered to cover his flight and ICE escort costs to ensure he can return safely and voluntarily.

Frustrated by the delays, Pat said, “I don’t understand why taxpayers have to sit here and litigate and defend a case where a person wants to go home.” She noted that despite repeated attempts to provide all necessary documentation, ICE has been slow to process his paperwork, leaving Don in custody for months.

Meanwhile, Don remains in the Aurora detention facility run by contractor Geo Group, with Pat expressing concerns about his health. She hopes that once he returns to Laos, he can start fresh and even plans to open an orphanage in honor of their parents.