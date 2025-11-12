Lao Salad “Soop Phak” Gains Popularity on TikTok Among Thai Food Creators

A traditional Lao salad known as Soop Phak has recently become a surprise hit on Thai TikTok.

The hashtag #ซุปผักลาว (“Lao salad”) began trending on 9 November after Ins, a popular Thai TikToker, known for his creative food-related content, shared a video making his own version of the dish.

He said he was inspired by a Lao influencer he’d seen preparing Soop Phak online and decided to try it himself.

In his viral clip, he showcased how adaptable the recipe is by preparing the dish with simple ingredients, including vegetables of any kind, fresh and dried chillies, garlic, and ginger.

Throughout the process, Ins briefly boiled the vegetables including mushrooms, morning glory, and lettuce before cooling them in cold water. He then roasts sesame seeds and peanuts in a pan and lightly grills the remaining ingredients. Everything is then pounded together with salt and seasoned with fermented fish sauce to create the final salad.

The video quickly caught the attention of Lao viewers, many of whom filled the comments section with appreciation for showcasing their cuisine to a wider audience. Others chimed in with small tweaks, noting that traditional Soop Phak recipes sometimes skip fermented fish or peanuts.

While Soop Phak can be enjoyed on its own, it’s traditionally eaten with sticky rice and served alongside other Lao favorites such as bamboo soup, to achieve the best dining experience.