Nextvestment provides financial guidance co-pilot software for Phillip Securities’ trading platform’s AI capability

SINGAPORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Nextvestment today shared about their provision of financial guidance co-pilot software for Phillip Securities’ trading platform’s AI capability, POEMSGPT. The project marks a major step toward making AI-powered investing accessible to everyday traders.

POEMSGPT demonstrates how established financial institutions and emerging AI innovators can collaborate to shape the future of investor engagement and reinforce Singapore’s position as a global hub for responsible financial-services innovation.

“Our collaboration with Nextvestment on POEMSGPT is an example of how innovation and customer-centricity can come successfully together to shape the future of investing,” said Luke Lim, Managing Director of Phillip Securities. “By integrating advanced AI capabilities into our POEMS platform, we enable users to access real-time, personalised insights — from company financials to stock-trade evaluations — all directly within their trading environment, empowering them to trade with confidence. This partnership reflects our continued commitment to customer-centric innovation and our vision of shaping the future of investing through smarter, data-driven experiences.”

Powered by Nextvestment’s Financial Guidance Copilot, POEMSGPT uses generative AI and real-time reasoning to transform complex market data into clear, actionable insights. Investors can ask questions, compare stocks, and interpret financials — all seamlessly within the POEMS ecosystem.

Michael Davies, Founder of Nextvestment, said: “Phillip Securities has long been a trusted name among Singapore’s investors. Together, we’re re-imagining what investor empowerment looks like in the age of AI — where financial data doesn’t just inform decisions, but explains them. POEMSGPT brings clarity, context, and confidence to every trade.”

The partnership underscores how financial institutions are adopting AI to enhance investor experience and access to market intelligence — while upholding the standards of transparency and accountability expected in regulated finance.

About Nextvestment

Nextvestment is an AI-native wealth engagement platform that helps financial institutions deliver advice that feels smarter and more personal. Built for banks, brokerages and family offices, it bridges digital convenience and trusted human advice through conversational copilots and explainable analytics.