Aryaka Announces Unified SASE as a Service 2.0, Evolving Platform for Era of Hybrid Workforce and AI

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 November 2025 – Aryaka®, the leader in and first to deliver Unified SASE as a Service, today announced the launch of Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service 2.0. The new platform incorporates several major new features to accommodate booming remote work and rising AI adoption. Aryaka Unified SASE 2.0 ensures that any user can securely connect to any application, anywhere, with performance, simplicity, and agility. New capabilities include Aryaka Universal Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) and Aryaka AI>Secure.

“Across Asia, enterprises are fast-tracking their digital transformation while navigating the complexities of AI adoption and hybrid work,” says Nitin Ahuja, Vice President and General Manager, APAC and APJ at Aryaka. “With Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service 2.0, we are empowering businesses to expand their high-performance network connectivity to hybrid workforce. We are committed to helping customers across the region achieve resilience, compliance, and innovation at scale, without any tradeoffs between networking and security.”

As the demand for secure, high-performance connectivity accelerates across industries, analysts are seeing the same trend take shape globally. According to research1 from Roy Chua, Founder and Principal at AvidThink, enterprises are rapidly converging networking and security to support AI-driven growth. The study found that 35% of organizations have already converged, while nearly 60% expect to do so within the next 12–18 months, and almost none plan to delay convergence indefinitely – highlighting that unified approaches like Aryaka’s Unified SASE as a Service 2.0 are becoming essential for the AI and remote-work era.

“Generative and Agentic AI are changing how and where work gets done. That means the supporting network and security posture must evolve accordingly,” said Roy Chua, Founder and Analyst at AvidThink. “With a fully-converged approach to networking and security, Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service 2.0 can help enterprises gain the performance, protection, and visibility needed to confidently adopt AI at scale, in both on-premises and hybrid environments. Its secure converged offering allows organizations to innovate without exposing intellectual property and assets.”

AI>Secure Supports Safe AI Innovation

The company has also introduced Aryaka AI>Secure as part of its Unified SASE as a Service 2.0 platform. The feature further advances Aryaka’s mission to help organizations support and accelerate GenAI adoption, complementing the platform’s previously announced AI>Observe and AI>Perform capabilities.

Enterprises face new risks with the adoption of GenAI applications, including unsanctioned shadow AI usage, knowledge leakage, and new attack surfaces to protect. Traditional security tools lack security controls and visibility of Gen AI workloads, creating exploitable gaps and risks for enterprises.

With nearly 70% of IT leaders citing AI-related scaling and security challenges, Aryaka’s new AI>Secure capability extends the benefits of convergence into the GenAI era, protecting innovation as enterprises adopt new models and tools.

AI>Secure protects enterprises by securing employee access to public GenAI apps and safeguarding internal GenAI services. It blocks prompt injections, token flooding, malicious code, URL, and jailbreaks, while enforcing content-safety and sentiment controls. With centralized policy enforcement, real-time monitoring, and intelligent traffic classification, AI>Secure helps enterprises securely innovate with AI by identifying and eliminating Shadow AI, protecting against knowledge leakage, reducing GenAI-specific security risks, and maintaining compliance in an evolving threat landscape.

AI>Secure will be available in Q1 2026.

Universal Zero Trust Brings Secure Global Access to Remote Workers

AvidThink’s survey findings for the North American market also show why this convergence is so urgent. Top enterprise challenges include scaling networking and security for AI and data growth (68%), meeting compliance requirements (59%), and reducing multi-vendor complexity (49%) – pain points Aryaka directly addresses with its Zero Trust WAN foundation.

Many enterprises still rely on complex and inconsistent access solutions, such as traditional VPNs and siloed ZTNA technologies, that subject networks to poor performance, unauthorized access, and credential abuse. This results in inconsistent policies, unauthorized access, operational complexity, poor network performance, and an inability to enforce access controls across remote users, hybrid environments, and cloud applications.

Aryaka Universal ZTNA enables Zero Trust access to any app from anywhere. The new feature, offered natively as part of Aryaka Unified SASE 2.0, enforces consistent, identity and posture-based access control across all edges of Aryaka’s Zero Trust WAN, including users, apps, and locations. As a result, enterprises gain full visibility and control over application access, reduce reliance on legacy VPNs, minimize risk from lateral movement, and simplify policy enforcement through Aryaka’s unified platform.

Universal Zero Trust is available now.

Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service 2.0’s other key features include:

Aryaka Next-Gen DLP delivers advanced data loss prevention : Aryaka Next-Gen Data Loss Prevention (DLP) leverages AI-powered natural language processing, granular policy tuning, and contextual pattern recognition to protect data in motion between networks, applications, locations, and users. Enterprises gain real-time visibility into sensitive data flows, stop data loss at the source, and meet compliance requirements with less operational overhead.

: Aryaka Next-Gen Data Loss Prevention (DLP) leverages AI-powered natural language processing, granular policy tuning, and contextual pattern recognition to protect data in motion between networks, applications, locations, and users. Enterprises gain real-time visibility into sensitive data flows, stop data loss at the source, and meet compliance requirements with less operational overhead. GenAI Traffic protects and empowers all generative AI interactions : Aryaka Unified SASE 2.0 ensures that every GenAI traffic flow – spanning SaaS, cloud AI services, and legacy apps – are zero trust secured and high-performance from first mile to last.

: Aryaka Unified SASE 2.0 ensures that every GenAI traffic flow – spanning SaaS, cloud AI services, and legacy apps – are zero trust secured and high-performance from first mile to last. Refreshed My Aryaka simplifies visibility and policy enforcement : The convergence of network and security necessitates the user experience to cater to multiple personas. The platform’s updated My Aryaka home page enhances efficiency and expedites access to essential information. The improved landing page provides instant visibility into critical network and security data, helping teams save valuable time and effort.

: The convergence of network and security necessitates the user experience to cater to multiple personas. The platform’s updated My Aryaka home page enhances efficiency and expedites access to essential information. The improved landing page provides instant visibility into critical network and security data, helping teams save valuable time and effort. Operationalizing Threat Research: Aryaka’s unified SASE as a Service 2.0 represents a significant leap forward in how we detect, analyze, and stop modern cyber threats, driven directly by the intelligence gathered from our in-house threat research team. Operating around the clock, our researchers monitor underground ecosystems, dark web forums, and live attack telemetry to uncover new tactics, techniques, and procedures (TTPs) used by adversaries. This intelligence, updated in real time, fuels our detection engines, ensuring you are always informed and up to date on emerging malware families and AI-generated attacks, far earlier in the kill chain.

The launch of Aryaka Unified SASE as a Service 2.0 is another critical milestone for the company. Since the introduction of Aryaka Unified SASE 1.0 in March 2024, over 100 customers have deployed Aryaka’s Unified SASE solution in production, including organizations from the manufacturing, transportation, technology, retail, and other sectors.

“Aryaka Unified SASE 2.0 is a natural progression,” said Ahuja. “With powerful enhancements such as Universal ZTNA, AI>Secure, and Next-Gen DLP, the platform equips enterprises with everything they need to thrive in the era of hybrid work and GenAI. It delivers the industry’s only truly converged networking and security experience in the industry.”

