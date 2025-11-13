EDL-Gen Signs an Agreement to Boost Floating Solar, Carbon Credit Initiatives

On 10 November, Électricité du Laos Generation Public Company (EDL-Gen) signed an agreement with South Korean firm CS Tech Co., Ltd. to develop floating solar installations on its hydropower reservoirs and advance carbon credit initiatives.

Souksavath Sosoupanh, Managing Director of EDL-Gen, stated that the partnership will install floating solar panels across EDL-Gen’s hydropower reservoirs, creating hybrid hydro-solar generation systems.

He added that the floating solar technology marks a significant step toward enhancing energy efficiency.

“This agreement demonstrates our commitment to adopting innovative technologies to meet rising electricity demand while reducing carbon emissions,” he said during the ceremony.

By utilizing reservoir surfaces, the project aims to boost energy output without requiring additional land while reducing water evaporation, according to EDL-Gen.

The collaboration also includes carbon credit development under Laos’Carbon Credit Decree, adopted in May 2025.

The decree establishes a legal framework for registering and managing carbon projects through the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, enabling Laos to participate in international carbon markets.

Expanding Solar and Sustainable Energy

EDL-Gen has been rapidly expanding its renewable energy capacity. The company previously signed agreements with ASFC Co., Ltd. for a 15-megawatt solar project near the Xeset 1-3, Xelabam, and Nam Mang 3 hydropower plants.

The partnership aims to attract clean energy investment and strengthen Laos’ position in global carbon markets, officials said.

Akhomdeth Vongsay, Vice Chairman of EDL-Gen, stated a mid-year review meeting in August that the company is advancing large-scale solar projects totaling 680 megawatts nationwide.