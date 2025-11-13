Introducing SE Advisory Services

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 November 2025 – Schneider Electric , a global energy technology leader, today announced the launch of SE Advisory Services, its flagship global consulting brand.

SE Advisory Services provides a broad range of solutions tailored to help organizations and individuals solve complex challenges in energy efficiency, sustainability, and technology through electrification, automation, and digitalization.

As global electricity demand is projected to grow by more than 3% annually through 2030, the path to decarbonization is adding new layers of complexity to business operations. At the same time, the global trading landscape and increasingly intricate supply chains are placing additional pressure on organizations. These converging challenges call for a more holistic, integrated approach to strategy and execution. It is this market need that led to the creation of SE Advisory Services.

“Times of uncertainty require one thing above all, clarity and knowledge of what you can control. As such, we have taken our world-class consulting capabilities from across Schneider Electric and combined them to enable our clients to move with greater speed and confidence, and unlock capabilities to solve pressing energy, sustainability, and technology challenges,” said Frédéric Godemel, Executive Vice President, Energy Management, Schneider Electric. “Consulting services are not new at Schneider Electric and have proven invaluable to clients in the past. Today, we’re evolving that offering to give clients clarity and a clear path toward net zero.”

Redefining the consulting experience

SE Advisory Services represents a strategic evolution in Schneider Electric’s consulting capabilities, expanding beyond traditional advisory to include software and project implementation. This end-to-end approach brings together a growing portfolio of high-demand consulting offers, helping organizations future-proof operations through agile, intelligent, and integrated services that accelerate energy and technology transitions.

SE Advisory Services supports both enterprise-wide initiatives and site-level operations across four core domains:

Sustainable Business & Industrial Transformation: Guiding transition planning through digital transformation, process electrification, decarbonization, renewable energy, low-carbon infrastructure, circularity, nature-based solutions, and carbon offsetting to transform both energy processes and core industrial operations.

Guiding transition planning through digital transformation, process electrification, decarbonization, renewable energy, low-carbon infrastructure, circularity, nature-based solutions, and carbon offsetting to transform both energy processes and core industrial operations. Risk Management & Resilience: Protecting organizations from energy volatility, cybersecurity threats, climate risk, and system disruptions to reduce downtime, harden connected systems, and build operational resilience.

Protecting organizations from energy volatility, cybersecurity threats, climate risk, and system disruptions to reduce downtime, harden connected systems, and build operational resilience. Resource & Asset Performance: Evaluating resources and systems strategically to improve reliability, reduce waste, and unlock resources to invest in growth.

Evaluating resources and systems strategically to improve reliability, reduce waste, and unlock resources to invest in growth. Intelligent Software: Providing specialized software products embedded with native AI capabilities and built on deep advisory expertise to connect fragmented workflows and turn insights into action.

A comprehensive approach to energy technology

Schneider Electric’s advisory practices work together to ensure performance across an organization’s entire enterprise, addressing key factors ranging from decarbonization and circularity, to cybersecurity and assets, to systems and process transformation, to organizational governance for infrastructure modernization efforts. This comprehensive approach has been a key factor in helping Schneider Electric’s clients progress from ambition to impact.

“Energy, technology, and software are now inseparable drivers of industrial progress,” said Gwenaelle Avice Huet, EVP, Industrial Automation, Schneider Electric. “Our consulting approach helps customers identify the critical levers for transformation, unlocking the full potential of electrification, accelerating automation, embedding digitalization, and strengthening cybersecurity. With software at the core, we enable resilient, future-ready operations that adapt to market shifts and deliver long-term value.”

Schneider Electric’s comprehensive approach to energy transition management led to the company being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Energy Transition Professional Services 2025 Vendor Assessment in August.

About SE Advisory Services

SE Advisory Services helps organizations turn bold ambitions in sustainability, energy, and digitalization into measurable impact. The practice combines deep domain expertise, global implementation capabilities, and AI-powered software to drive transformation across energy and risk management, decarbonization, nature-based solutions, operational efficiency, and digital innovation. SE Advisory Services turns complex challenges into competitive advantage.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world’s most sustainable companies.

www.se.com/hk