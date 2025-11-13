National Assembly Calls for Action on Roads, Education, Agriculture

At the 10th Ordinary Session of the 9th National Assembly on 11 November, members proposed measures for the government to address key challenges highlighted in the national socio-economic development plan, state budget, and monetary plan, calling for urgent improvements in infrastructure, education, governance, and sustainable development.

Roads, Education Take Center Stage

A lawmaker flagged the poor condition of provincial highways.

Suayphet Thongsombath, NA member for the 8th constituency of Houaphan Province, highlighted the severe deterioration of Road No. 6, particularly from Kham district in Xieng Khouang to Houaphanh.

She noted that the road is difficult to traverse even in dry conditions and becomes impassable during rains, causing major delays for passengers and goods.

Suayphet urged the government to prioritize repairs and accelerate broader infrastructure development to improve connectivity between provinces.

Education was another critical issue. Dongphet Phayon, NA member for the 16th constituency of Sekong Province, called for urgent measures to address the teacher shortage, including providing quotas for volunteer teachers to become civil servants.

He also emphasized the need to update school curricula to align with the planned shift from the current 5-4-3 system – five years of primary, four years of lower secondary, and three years of upper secondary – to the new 6-3-3 system, which adds one year to primary education while keeping three years each for lower and upper secondary.

This change, set to begin in the 2028–2029 school year, aims to ensure education reforms meet evolving national standards.

Long-Term Development, Governance

Other proposals focused on agriculture and governance.

Bounluan Somsihapanya, NA member for the 7th constituency of Xayabouly Province, urged the government to strengthen the agricultural sector through quality processing and cooperative trading systems, while restoring areas affected by natural disasters and avoiding environmentally harmful practices.

He also proposed redistributing government surplus funds to allocate 70 percent to local authorities and 30 percent to the central government, supporting more effective local governance.

Hongkham Sayakhom, NA member for the 13th constituency of Savannakhet Province, stressed the need to tackle corruption, which has caused significant budget losses.

Collectively, the proposals reflect the National Assembly’s push to enhance transportation, improve education, strengthen agriculture, combat corruption, and promote efficient local governance.