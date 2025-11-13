Scammers Forge Official Lao Notices to Steal Personal, Banking Information

The Lao Ministry of Technology and Communications (MTC) has issued a public warning about a sophisticated new scam involving forged government documents designed to trick people into registering their phone numbers, a ploy that could give fraudsters access to victims’ bank accounts.

In an announcement on 12 November, the MTC revealed that the counterfeit documents bear an uncanny resemblance to legitimate government notices, complete with official logos, seals, and signatures.

In its statement, the ministry cautioned: “Warning to all residents: There are currently groups forging official documents to send fraudulent messages. These messages aim to register phone numbers to gain access to your bank accounts. Do not trust or follow any instructions from these groups.”

According to the notice, the counterfeit document displays the Lao national logo and is titled “The Registration of Phone Number and Internet SIM Card Across the Country.”

The fraudulent notice urges residents to register their numbers “as soon as possible,” threatening that unregistered SIM cards will be permanently deleted, a claim the ministry says is entirely false.

Officials are urging the public to exercise caution, verify any communication before acting, and contact relevant authorities if they suspect a scam.

This latest warning comes amid a broader surge in digital fraud across Laos.

In late September, the Ministry of Public Security issued a similar alert after detecting a spike in online scams targeting individuals, businesses, and even foreign residents. These schemes have included social media impersonations, fake investment offers, and AI-generated voices and faces used to deceive victims.

Authorities continue to remind the public that legitimate government agencies will never request personal or banking information through unofficial messages or online forms.