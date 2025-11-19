Four Bridges Along Route 20 in Salavan Almost Half Way to Completion

The construction of four bridges along Route 20 in Salavan Province has reached 49 percent overall completion, as of mid-November, marking steady progress in the government’s effort to improve transport connectivity in the southern region. The bridges are scheduled to open in April 2026.

Part of a larger project to build 12 bridges in Champasack and Salavan provinces, the works are funded through loans and grant assistance from the Government of Netherland and are being implemented from 2023 to 2026 under the supervision of the Ministry of Public Works and Transport and provincial authorities.

The project involves replacing old Bailey steel bridges with modern structures totaling 173 meters in length and 10.70 meters in width. The works include upgraded reinforced-concrete approach roads and temporary bypass bridges to maintain traffic flow during construction.

Physical construction began in June 2025, with progress at each bridge as follows: Houay Namsan 65 percent, Houay Tapoung 72 percent, Houay Pao 60 percent, and Se Set Bridge, where works are ongoing and the temporary bypass is already in use.

Officials say the project will help improve transport efficiency, enhance safety, and support regional economic development by connecting communities more effectively.

Authorities urged the public to exercise caution when traveling through construction zones, particularly around temporary bypass routes and active work sites, to ensure safety for all road users.