iClever Recognized as No.1 Kids’ Headphone Brand in the U.S. Online Market for 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — According to Euromonitor International, iClever, a leading brand specializing in children’s headphones, has been ranked the No. 1 kids’ headphone brand in the U.S. online market by retail sales volume for 2025. This milestone reflects not only iClever’s market leadership but also its enduring commitment to protecting children’s hearing through innovation and education.



Holiday with iClever ANC Kids Headphones

“At iClever, we’ve built a holistic approach that integrates continuous technological innovation with meaningful community engagement,” said Sam, CEO of iClever.

Through the iClever Safe Listening Program, the brand has extended its positive impact across all 50 U.S. states, donating over 14,900 headphones to more than 2,400 schools. The initiative promotes safe listening habits and ensures students have access to reliable, child-friendly audio devices. Teachers and parents nationwide have praised the program as “an amazing way of giving back” and “something to be proud of,” underscoring iClever’s growing role as a trusted advocate for children’s well-being.

At the core of iClever’s innovation is its proprietary SafeSound Technology System, developed through more than 15 years of in-house research. Guided by the principle that hearing loss is irreversible yet preventable, SafeSound technology delivers age-appropriate sound control to mitigate auditory risks.

Unlike conventional systems, SafeSound 1.0 regulates volume across all frequencies, maintaining sound levels between 74–85 dBA in compliance with EU standard EN50332 and WHO safety guidelines. The second-generation SafeSound 2.0, introduced in 2021, added high-frequency safeguards focused on the 3–6 kHz range—where approximately 60% of children with sensorineural hearing loss are most affected. By 2023, iClever’s integrated Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) technology enables children to enjoy clear sound at lower volumes even in noisy environments.

This holiday season, iClever spotlights two flagship models that embody its blend of innovation and care. The BTH20, featuring ANC and the 2024 French Design Award winner, is SGS-certified for exceptional durability. The Auraa, launching in 2025, introduces enhanced lighting effects and a sharing mode—making it a thoughtful, engaging gift for young listeners. Both models cater to everyday needs, from school commutes to family vacations.

As the season of gratitude approaches, iClever invites families to explore its innovations that blend scientific protection with heartfelt care, ensuring every child listens safely, learns freely, and grows confidently.

For more information, visit www.iclever.com .

CONTACT: Media@iclever.com