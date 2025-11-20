Laos Opens Chinese Market to Longan, Durian Exports

On 13 November, Laos and China strengthened their agricultural partnership, opening new export opportunities following high-level talks in Chongqing, held alongside the 9th ASEAN–China Ministerial SPS Cooperation Meeting.

A key outcome of the discussions was the signing of a new sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) protocol between Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Kikeo Singnavong and Zhao Zenglian, China’s Deputy Minister of the General Customs Administration.

The agreement allows the export of Lao longan, marking it as the 40th Lao product approved for the Chinese market.

The two countries also agreed to open the Chinese market to Lao durian under SPS conditions, providing a significant boost for Lao fruit producers.

Authorities said the agreements will help Laos diversify its agricultural exports and enhance regional economic integration, while emphasizing that Lao businesses must strictly adhere to China’s quality and safety standards to fully benefit from the newly opened markets.

Laos and China already cooperate on multiple agricultural initiatives, including a 25-year project aimed at improving cultivation techniques, increasing yields, reducing costs, and enhancing competitiveness.

These efforts support Laos’ goal of exporting 400 tons of premium durian to China by 2026.

In addition to the new agreements, officials discussed ways to further boost agricultural trade and streamline procedures for market access. Both sides noted steady progress, with 39 SPS protocols currently in force, enabling the export of 35 plant-based and four animal products from Laos to China.

Negotiations are ongoing for additional items, including frozen and cooked beef, which China has agreed to assess further.