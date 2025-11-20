Series by Marriott Celebrates its Global Debut, with 26 Openings Across Key Destinations in India

In collaboration with Concept Hospitality Private Limited and their flagship brand The Fern Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International launches its newest collection brand in Asia Pacific excluding China, bringing regionally rooted, globally connected hospitality to India

NEW DELHI, India, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott International, Inc. announces the global debut of Series by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, with the launch of The Fern Hotels & Resorts, Series by Marriott in India. This new collection brand is designed to celebrate regional character while delivering the trusted consistency of Marriott’s global standards. The first phase of openings includes 26 hotels across key destinations in India, bringing over 1900 rooms to Marriott’s portfolio and marking a significant milestone in the brand’s global expansion.



Bhanu The Fern Forest Resort & Spa Jambughoda, Series by Marriott

Series by Marriott is a regionally created, globally connected, collection brand that brings together locally recognized hotel groups under the trusted umbrella of Marriott Bonvoy. Designed for ‘global domestic’ travelers, the brand offers the basics done well – comfortable rooms, reliable service, and locally relevant experiences that reflect the character of each destination.

The Fern Hotels & Resorts, Series by Marriott, is the brand’s inaugural set of properties to open globally, showcasing a collection of eco-sensitive hotels rooted in sustainability and regional charm. From bustling business hubs to serene leisure escapes, each property is crafted to fulfill the travel purpose of every guest – whether it’s sealing a deal, reconnecting with loved ones, or simply taking a moment to pause.

“We are delighted to introduce Series by Marriott in India through our strategic agreement with The Fern Hotels & Resorts,” said Kiran Andicot, Senior Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International. “India’s vibrant domestic travel market and growing demand for dependable, affordable stays make it the ideal launchpad for this brand. Series by Marriott is about celebrating regional stories while delivering the consistency and care our guests expect from Marriott. These 26 openings mark the beginning of a broader rollout, with over 100 planned launches in the coming year.”

First Phase of Openings – November 2025

The first wave of openings under The Fern Hotels & Resorts, Series by Marriott, brings over 1900 rooms across 26 properties in 23 cities, including:

The Fern brand’s commitment to regional authenticity, sustainable hospitality, and guest-centric design is an ideal match for Series by Marriott.

Guests staying at The Fern Hotels & Resorts, Series by Marriott, can look forward to:

Grab n Go Breakfast – A packed breakfast box available on request for guests with early morning departures, to start off the day energized.

– A packed breakfast box available on request for guests with early morning departures, to start off the day energized. Single Lady Traveller Recognition – A curated selection of amenities focused towards our single lady guests, placed in their rooms in a kit prior to arrival.

– A curated selection of amenities focused towards our single lady guests, placed in their rooms in a kit prior to arrival. Evening Delight – Turndown service with evening chocolates/local treats, and a personalized goodnight message.

– Turndown service with evening chocolates/local treats, and a personalized goodnight message. Lamp Lighting Ceremony – A tranquil dusk ritual that honours nature’s rhythm and invites guests to unwind.

– A tranquil dusk ritual that honours nature’s rhythm and invites guests to unwind. Healthy Sleep – Soaked almonds & raisins with cumin-infused water placed at the bedside every night, for a restful sleep.

“The response we’ve received for The Fern Hotels & Resorts, Series by Marriott has surpassed all expectations. It is heartening to see such alignment from our partner hotels. Between our commitment to sustainable hospitality, the industry’s growing appetite for development and Marriott’s strong distribution and systems, we look forward to rapidly expanding the Series footprint across the country.” Suhail Kannampilly, Managing Director, Concept Hospitality.

All properties under The Fern Hotels & Resorts, Series by Marriott, participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the award-winning travel program from Marriott International – allowing members to earn points for their stay at the new hotels, and at other hotels and resorts across Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of extraordinary hotel brands. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and a contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind.

Series by Marriott marks its initial launch through a founding deal with Concept Hospitality Private Limited (CHPL) in India, a key growth market for Marriott International. CG Hospitality, the hospitality division of the multi-national conglomerate CG Corp Global, is the majority stakeholder in CHPL.

For further details and reservations, please visit the website here. Download images here.

