Ant Group Chairman Eric Jing Outlines Strategy for Inclusive AI, Collaboration on Tokenised Settlement

AI-as-a-Service applications will make AI virtual CFO and COO for SMEs



Public-private collaboration in regulatory sandboxes help to provide clarity and certainty when it comes to new technology like tokenisation and AI



SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 November 2025 – Eric Jing, Chairman of Ant Group, said the company’s focus is on putting new payment and operation tools powered by AI and tokenisation technology in the hands of SMEs, to fully embrace the next wave of global productivity revolution.

Ant Group Chairman Eric Jing (second from right) shares insights during a panel discussion titled “Steering the Global Future” during the Singapore FinTech Festival on November 14, 2025.

“We are passionate about using frontier technology to support SMEs and the use of AI will really uplift inclusion,” Jing said during a panel discussion titled “Steering the Global Future” during the Singapore FinTech Festival on November 14, 2025.

Jing was joined by Agustín Carstens, Former General Manager, Bank for International Settlements (BIS); Ravi Menon, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN); Ambassador (Climate Action), Singapore & Former Managing Director, Monetary Authority of Singapore, GFTN, and Dr. Razeen Sally who moderated the panel.

From Agentic Payment to Agentic Finance: A Virtual CFO, and COO for SMEs

On the consumer front, Jing expects the rise of personalised AI financial managers and advisors. On the business front, “Agentic payment is one of the most important forces driving agentic commerce and agentic systems,” Jing said. Ant will focus on democratising AI for SMEs at a time when small businesses engaged in global trade face increasingly complex payment and risk environments.

“Many SMEs may not have sophisticated digital skills or a large workforce to support them in doing business, and this is where AI agents can really play a role in helping them to navigate the landscape,” Jing said.

Antom, the merchant payment and digitisation services arm of Ant International, is using Antom Copilot to support payment integration, merchant onboarding, risk management settings, and chargeback response. Copilot cuts payment integration time by over 90%, boosts chargeback winning rates by 3 percentage points, and shortens chargeback resolution time by 46 percent.

During the Singapore FinTech Festival 2025, Antom also launched EPOS360, an app that brings point-of-sale (POS) system, payments, banking, lending, and growth support together to help micro, small and medium‑sized enterprises (MSMEs) move from setup to scale efficiently.

“Agentic AI will act like your COO, your CFO. They are stepping in as virtual financial and operational planners and implementers for SMEs, enabling them to compete globally,” Jing said.

He added that the rise of agentic payments and multi-agent systems are already on track, where autonomous AI agents collaborate to execute complex end-to-end transactions.

Collaboration with MAS on AI and Blockchain is an Exemplar of Public-Private Collaboration

“The tokenisation of money that enables global real-time settlement across borders will be particularly beneficial to SMEs and companies doing global trade,” Jing said. “On such important projects, it is necessary to have policy leadership from regulators like the Monetary Authority of Singapore, who provides institutional clarity and brings together an industry ecosystem of collaboration.”

Ant International’s deep collaboration with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) through key initiatives like Project Guardian and PathFin.ai sets an exemplary model of public-private partnership, especially when blockchain and AI have emerged as global themes.

“We are honoured to participate in the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s regulatory sandboxes. They provide the clarity and certainty needed to responsibly deploy cutting-edge technologies while managing risks,” said Jing. “This new technology is up and coming, we cannot shy away from it. Instead, the right way is to harness the technology to get the benefits while keeping in mind the potential risks and challenges.”

Under Project Guardian, Ant International has contributed to pilot efforts in tokenised money and cross-border settlements, demonstrating how real-time, transparent and credible blockchain-based payments can benefit SMEs engaged in global trade.

Through MAS’ PathFin.ai programme, Ant International is also actively engaging in knowledge exchange on AI implementations. Jing highlighted Ant International’s Falcon Time-Series Transformer (TST) Model — an 8.5-billion-parameter AI model designed for FX and liquidity forecasting. The model has significantly improved accuracy in predicting cash flow and liquidity, helping businesses reduce hedging costs in today’s volatile global economy.

“Through participating in sandboxes, we see benefits and opportunities to improve our products before rolling them out. It has really been a pleasure to be part of that – MAS is taking a very proactive role and it’s enormously valuable,” said Jing.

Ant International, which became independent in 2024, is headquartered in Singapore. The company now collaborates with over 1,400 institutional partners and provides global payment, settlement and digitisation services to 150 million merchants, and a network of global wallets and national QR schemes that together serve over 1.8 billion consumer accounts.

About Ant International

With headquarters in Singapore and main operations across Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America, Ant International is a leading global digital payment, digitisation and financial technology provider. Through collaboration across the private and public sectors, our unified techfin platform supports financial institutions and merchants of all sizes to achieve inclusive growth through a comprehensive range of cutting-edge digital payment and financial services solutions. To learn more, please visit https://www.ant-intl.com/