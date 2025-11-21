Huawei Cloud Launches AI Ecosystem Alliance in Hong Kong

Partnering to Accelerate Industry Intelligence from Cloud Native to AI Native

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Huawei Cloud AI Summit Hong Kong 2025 and Huawei Developer Competition APAC Awards Ceremony convened at Cyberport, attracting over 200 enterprise leaders, partners, and developers. The summit focused on AI industrialization, digital infrastructure, and collaborative AI ecosystem development. The Huawei Hong Kong AI Ecosystem Alliance was officially inaugurated, alongside the launch of new cloud services including Model as a Service (MaaS) and the “Migration All” cloud migration plan, designed to reducing the barriers to AI application and accelerating digital transformation. The ceremony also recognized outstanding developers from 10 countries and regions across APAC.

The summit featured Ms. CHEONG Man-Lei, Lilian, JP, the Under Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, as the guest of honor. In her opening remarks, she stated that AI has become a crucial driver of global industrial development. The Chief Executive’s 2025 Policy Address explicitly identified AI as a future core industry in Hong Kong’s development. To enhance Hong Kong’s AI R&D capabilities and lay the foundations for wide-ranging AI applications, the SAR government is actively promoting AI development through various initiatives, including setting up the AIR@InnoHK research cluster, launching the Frontier Technology Research Support Scheme, establishing the Hong Kong AI Research and Development Institute, as well as various measures to expand the local research, innovation, and technology talent pool. Ms. CHEONG recognized Huawei for organizing the developer competition, providing a platform for top developers from 10 countries and regions to share ideas in Hong Kong, and for their active contribution to international AI talent development and positioning Hong Kong as a talent hub.

AI+ Strategy: Enhancing Industry Intelligence, Constructing an Open Ecosystem

Mr. Sunny Shang, President of Huawei Cloud Asia Pacific, noted in his welcome remarks that Hong Kong’s strategic location makes it a natural gateway for China’s AI ecosystem to expand globally and for international innovation to enter the Chinese mainland. He highlighted that Hong Kong drives industry transformation through its AI+ strategy. Huawei Cloud offers robust digital intelligence support to businesses by deploying AI infrastructure, four availability zones, and ultra-low latency cloud services in Hong Kong. Furthermore, Mr. Shang stated that Huawei Cloud will capitalize on Hong Kong’s diverse industries and rich data resources to create an open innovation environment and establish a global intelligence hub in collaboration with Asia Pacific partners.

Industry-Academia-Research Collaboration: Embracing the New Ecosystem of AI Transformation

Ir. Eric Chan, Chief Public Mission Officer of the Hong Kong Cyberport, and Prof. DONG Cheng, Associate Vice President for Mainland Research Development of Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) also delivered opening remarks on how industry-academia-research collaboration fosters the growth of Hong Kong’s AI sector from both ecosystem and talent perspectives. Ir. Eric Chan stated that Cyberport is actively partnering with tech giants like Huawei to advance the research and application of AI and cloud technologies. Together, they cultivate talent and accelerate innovation through technical trainings, resource sharing, and global networks, helping to shape Hong Kong as a global AI and innovation hub. Prof. DONG Cheng noted that the partnership between PolyU and Huawei Cloud has achieved significant milestones in technology research and talent cultivation. The two parties will continue to intensify cooperation in cutting-edge technologies and scientific research, and harness Huawei Cloud’s global network to tap into international industry resources, transforming research outcomes into social benefits.

Huawei Cloud MaaS: Reducing Barriers to AI

Mr. William Dong, President of Huawei Cloud Marketing, introduced several new services. Notably, the MaaS service enables AI compute activation in under one day, simplifying AI platform preparation and accelerating service deployment, making AI models more accessible. He also announced Model Application Firewall (MAF), the one-stop agent platform Versatile, and Huawei Cloud Stack 8.6 — a comprehensive suite of AI solutions from development to deployment.

Mr. Ben Ding, Senior Director of Huawei Computing Asia Pacific Eco-development, introduced Huawei’s CANN open-source initiative. After seven years of effort, Huawei has fully open-sourced its AI software stack, equipping developers with essential atomic capabilities. Currently, it supports over 50 leading open-source communities and projects, with more than 2,000 code requests submitted and over 370,000 lines of code committed, providing a robust technical foundation for enterprise intelligence upgrades.

Industry Collaboration: Three Keys to AI Applications

Mr. Jason Zhang, Managing Director of Huawei Cloud Hong Kong and Macau delivered a keynote speech on accelerating intelligence with innovation and reliability. He highlighted three key factors for effective AI usage: a robust data foundation, comprehensive lifecycle security, and sustainable development. He showcased several successes of Huawei Cloud’s collaboration in Hong Kong, including enhancing the digital operational efficiency of commercial real estate like China Resources Longdation; extending the weather forecast period from 7 days to 15 days for the Hong Kong Observatory; and applying AI technologies to local soft-shell crab farming.

Representatives of multiple partners highlighted their extensive collaboration with Huawei Cloud. They have integrated AI into various areas, including smart city management, industrial upgrades, and social innovations. Hong Kong Telecom (HKT) automates intelligent customer service, reducing service query times by 60% and lowering operating costs by 40%. TGT advances the intelligent transformation of data centers, enhancing operational security and service quality. City University of Hong Kong presents the first right-hand drive autonomous driving test platform, offering replicable experiences to expedite the commercialization of autonomous vehicles. Winner Technology employs AI visual analysis and data models to achieve accurate passenger flow statistics and consumer behavior analysis, aiding shopping malls and brand outlets in refining their operational strategies.

AI Ecosystem Alliance, Building an Open Ecosystem

The Huawei Hong Kong AI Ecosystem Alliance was officially launched during the event. Initiated by Huawei, the alliance unites industry leaders like HKT, ASL, Nexify, KBQuest, EY, PwC, iFLYTEK, Deloitte China, WPS, and ICO. Committed to openness and shared success, the alliance addresses real-world needs across sectors including finance, healthcare, and logistics. Its goal is to create an open-source and collaborative AI ecosystem by leveraging the advanced capabilities and expertise of its partners in technology research and development, product innovation, market growth, and professional services.

Huawei Developer Competition 2025: Empowering Asia Pacific Talent

The event concluded by awarding the champions in the Huawei Developer Competition Asia Pacific. This year’s competition drew nearly 1,000 developers from 10 countries and regions in Asia Pacific, with a total of 192 high-quality submissions. The entries were closely aligned with industry trends, showcasing developers’ ability to transform Huawei AI technologies into practical solutions for real-world challenges. The Finance Track focused on intelligent financial management, credit scoring, and inclusive finance. The Society and Sustainability Track addressed healthcare, disaster response, and smart transportation. Team EvoClass Nexus from Hong Kong, China won the Society and Sustainability Track with their AI education platform. Team Sproutshk from the Philippines claimed the Finance Track title with their AI financial management application. This competition not only energized top developers in the region but also integrated individual expertise with the collective wisdom of the ecosystem, continually expanding the pool of AI innovation talent in Asia Pacific.



