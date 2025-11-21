Lao-China Railway Carries 4.5 Million Tons of Cargo Worth CNY 22 Billion in First 10 Months

The Laos-China Railway (LCR) continued its strong performance this year, recording significant growth in both cargo and passenger volumes and expanding Laos’ connectivity across the region.

According to the official Chinese media report on 20 November, from January to October, the railway transported 4.506 million tons of cargo, an increase of 12.8 percent year-on-year, with total cargo value rising 45.1 percent to CNY 22.07 billion (USD 3.10 billion).

High-tech trade between China and ASEAN saw notable momentum, with exports of new-energy vehicles surging by more than 285 percent, while imports of ASEAN fruits and agricultural products grew by over 27 percent. Cargo categories have expanded to more than 3,300 types, supported by new logistics services such as the “Lancang-Mekong Express”.

Passenger traffic also continued to rise. Between January and October, the LCR carried 15.48 million passengers, including nearly 200,000 cross-border travelers.

Since its opening in December 2021, the line has served nearly 60 million passengers from 115 countries, with daily services in Laos expanding from 4 to 18 trains. Laos’ Vientiane Capital and Chinese’s Kunming service remains a key driver of growth, transporting more than 1.6 million passengers monthly.

As of September 2025, total freight volumes had reached 67.6 million tons, strengthening Laos’ trade links with 19 countries and regions. Major Lao exports include fruits, cassava, rubber, and minerals, while China supplies electronics, vehicles, solar panels, and consumer goods.

As regional integration deepens, Laos is also expanding its logistics partnerships. Earlier in May, Laos and Malaysia launched a new trade corridor linking the LCR to Penang Port, offering faster, more cost-effective sea access and opening routes to markets in India and Africa.

As a flagship Belt and Road Initiative project, LCR continues to play a central role in helping Laos transition from a ‘landlocked’ to a ‘land-linked’ nation.