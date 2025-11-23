Lao Youth Shine at Regional Summit with Innovative Solutions

ACIYLS Lao Chapters – Lao youths achieved top honors at the ASEAN-China-India Youth Leadership Summit (ACIYLS) 2025, winning for projects addressing flood monitoring and forest protection.

The summit brought together 120 young leaders from 12 countries across ASEAN, China, and India to work on sustainability, leadership, and innovation. Held from 26 to 31 October in Singapore and supported by regional governments and organizations, the event provided a platform for participants to share ideas, collaborate, and develop practical solutions for a resilient future.

Award-Winning Innovation

Lao participants achieved outstanding recognition at the final competition, demonstrating both technical innovation and commitment to environmental protection.

Soudaphone “Freya” Khounvixay, as part of the seven-member team “MATTIES,” won first place in the grand final with FloodSense, a project addressing recurring urban floods. The solution uses sensors placed in city sewers to monitor water flow in real time, paired with a mobile app that notifies communities about flood risks before they strike.

“It was an unforgettable moment that reminded me how passion, teamwork, and persistence can turn ideas into real impact,” Soudaphone reflected after the win.

In a parallel competition, fellow Lao student Farsai Luangphiboune secured second place in the CDL E-Generation Challenge 2025-ACIYLS Edition, an individual sustainability competition sponsored by City Developments Limited (CDL).

Her project, EcoAlert, empowers citizens to report illegal logging, wildlife hunting, and forest fires while raising awareness about protected forests and endangered species. The challenge focused specifically on innovative solutions for rainforest resilience and biodiversity across ASEAN, China, and India.

“EcoAlert is more than an app, it’s a movement to protect Laos’ forests and biodiversity,” Farsai said.

Building Regional Leadership

The Laos Youth Chapter played a central role in organizing the ACIYLS 2025 Lao Country Round, bringing together nine Lao participants for the final summit in Singapore. Alumni from 2023 and 2024 coordinated all aspects of the event, including sponsorships, stakeholder engagement, media, and operations, providing guidance and mentoring throughout.

Tan Eng Han, Founder of OSG (Open Sourced Growth) Youth Alliance, one of the summit organizers, praised the Lao delegation’s contribution:

“Their dedication, initiative, and ‘pay it forward’ mindset have made a remarkable impact. They stand as role models for the entire region, showing what true youth leadership can achieve.”