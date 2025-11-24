A New Era for Lao Rugby: From Grassroots Fields to the National Games, Next SEA Games

Rugby made history as it officially debuted as a medal sport at the 12th Lao National Games, marking a transformative moment for the nation’s sporting landscape.

The competition, held on 17 November during the Games’ 15 to 25 November schedule in Vientiane Capital, showcased both men’s and women’s teams, and demonstrated just how far rugby has come in Laos.

Xieng Khouang Province dominated the inaugural tournament, claiming gold in both categories. Vientiane Capital secured silver medals in men’s and women’s categories, while Bolikhamxay (men’s) and Vientiane Province (women’s) earned bronze.

“This moment reflects how far rugby has grown,” said Viengsamai “Vieng” Souksavanh, CEO of the Lao Rugby Federation (LRF).

“From just three staff members and 300 athletes in one province, we now have over 20 staff, around 3,000 student-athletes, and active programs in four provinces. Today’s achievement shows that rugby is truly embraced at the national level.” Viengsavanh added.

From Schools to National Stage

Rugby’s journey to the national stage began quietly in the early 2000s. At the time, many Lao people had never seen the sport, and concerns about safety were widespread.

“Twenty years ago, rugby was new to everyone. People didn’t understand it, and many were worried about injuries,” Vieng recalled. “When we introduced tag rugby in 2015, everything changed. It helped authorities and communities understand the sport better and allowed participation to grow.”

That growth has been remarkable.

According to Vieng, what started with a handful of players in one province has expanded into an inclusive, community-based ecosystem with school partnerships, club systems, and international collaboration.

With support from World Rugby and Asia Rugby, the Federation has trained nearly 20 Lao instructors and established eight clubs nationwide.

More importantly, rugby has become a tool for education and empowerment. Through programs like Champs in the Community (CIC) and Champa Ban, thousands of young people, many from underserved areas, have learned not only the rules of the game but also life skills, leadership, gender equality, and health awareness, he added.

Athletes Who Have Grown With the Game

For many athletes, rugby has been life-changing.

Vilayphone “Jieb” Chalernith, a Vientiane Capital player and LRF Communication Officer, started playing rugby in 2017 through non-contact formats. “Rugby gave me life skills, leadership, and gender equality awareness,” she said. Jieb later represented Laos at the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in the Philippines in 2019.

“My expectation for the National Games was clear, to win gold,” she said. Although her team took silver, she remains proud of their performance and continues to promote rugby among young women.

Jieb added that due to a limited number of female athletes, Laos will not field a women’s team at the upcoming 33rd SEA Games in Thailand in December 2025.

Daophet Seolavong, a men’s player from Xieng Khouang, started playing rugby in 2015 after being selected for the Lao Naga U-13 team, which took him to England. He later joined provincial teams, eventually playing for Xieng Khouang.

“Rugby’s inclusion in the National Games for the first time is a huge moment,” he said. Daophet is also the only Xieng Khouang athlete currently in the pool for the Lao national team for the SEA Games, balancing provincial competition with national training.

Phonepasith Phetsomphu, Coordinator for the LRF in Vientiane Capital, first encountered rugby in Grade 8 when the sport was introduced at his high school. He went on to represent Laos internationally and eventually became a coach, returning to train high school students in his former school.

“Playing rugby allowed me to travel, learn, and grow,” Phonepasith said.

Phonepasith served as a coach for the Vientiane Province team at the 12th National Games. “Returning as a coach, I’ve seen young athletes gain confidence, learn respect, and aspire to represent their provinces and the national team. Seeing them compete at the National Games is a proud, full-circle moment for all of us.”

Challenges Ahead and a Clear Vision for 2030

Despite its rapid growth, Lao rugby still faces challenges. Funding, limited facilities, public awareness, and competition with more established sports remain hurdles, even with support from World Rugby and Asia Rugby.

Yet the vision is ambitious. By 2030, when Laos hosts the SEA Games, the LRF aims to field strong, competitive teams capable of challenging the region’s best.

Rugby’s official inclusion in the National Games follows years of advocacy. First showcased at the 11th National Games in 2022 in Xieng Khouang Province, 2025 marks its debut as a medal sport.

“This recognition inspires more young people to join, strengthens our athlete base, and confirms that rugby belongs on the national stage,” said Viengsamai.

Looking ahead, the Lao national men’s team will compete at the upcoming 33rd SEA Games in Thailand from 9 to 25 December, marking the country’s return to regional competition after several years.